X!

Pollster: Party ratings stagnant

News
Political party diversity in the Riigikogu choir.
Political party diversity in the Riigikogu choir. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Over the past week, there were no significant changes in party support, and Isamaa continues to hold the leading position, according to the results of the Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat poll.

According to the latest results, 27.9 percent of eligible voters support Isamaa, 17 percent support the Center Party and 16 percent support the Reform Party. Support for the Reform Party is currently exactly the same as it was at the beginning of March, when it dropped to its lowest level in Norstat's polling history.

They are followed by EKRE (15.1 percent), the Social Democratic Party (12.3 percent), Parempoolsed (5.9 percent) and Eesti 200 (3 percent).

Support for the coalition parties totals 19 percent, while support for opposition parties stands at 72.3 percent.

Norstat party ratings April 28 to May 18, 2025. Source: Norstat/NGO Institute for Societal Studies

Once a month, in addition to party preference, Norstat also asks respondents for their opinion on the government and the prime minister's performance. According to the latest results, 29 percent of respondents believe the government is doing its job very well or rather well, while 66 percent think the government is doing its job rather poorly or very poorly.

Twenty-three percent of respondents approve of how Kristen Michal is handling his job as prime minister, while 56 percent disapprove.

The latest aggregate results reflect the polling period from April 21 to May 18.

In presenting the results, the Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat have focused on a four-week aggregate, meaning the sample size is at least 4,000 people. Voters without a party preference are excluded from the calculation of relative party support. The maximum margin of error depends on the proportion of the largest group.

In this survey, Isamaa supporters formed the largest group, resulting in a margin of error of +/-1.71 percentage points. The margin of error is smaller for other parties — for example, +/-0.65 percentage points for Eesti 200. Calculating party support in this manner helps smooth out fluctuations in individual surveys caused by larger statistical errors or short-term events.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Largest chunk of Tallinn's supplementary budget to go toward shelters

17:00

Upgraded electric vehicle charging area opens at Tallinn Airport

16:45

Experimental archeology reveals possible function of ancient beveled sticks

16:18

Estonian decathletes to compete in prestigious Götzis event

15:51

Urban exhibit in Pärnu invites readers on a poetry tour through the city

15:19

Lavly Perling: Defending Estonia not just the business of men

14:47

Ott Tänak after Portuguese rally: We were treated like animals

14:33

Tallinn caps land tax hike at 10%

14:19

Former interior minister says wouldn't have suspended license plate camera use

14:06

Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius launch civil defense network for Baltic capitals

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

20.05

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

19.05

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

20.05

Estonia launches 'A view no one should see' drone safety awareness campaign

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

20.05

Russian authorities release Green Admire tanker seized after leaving Sillamäe Updated

20.05

President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko makes historic state visit to Estonia

16.05

Ukrainians demonstrate inefficiency of yesterday's war at Siil exercise

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo