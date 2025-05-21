Pollster: Party ratings stagnant

Over the past week, there were no significant changes in party support, and Isamaa continues to hold the leading position, according to the results of the Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat poll.

According to the latest results, 27.9 percent of eligible voters support Isamaa, 17 percent support the Center Party and 16 percent support the Reform Party. Support for the Reform Party is currently exactly the same as it was at the beginning of March, when it dropped to its lowest level in Norstat's polling history.

They are followed by EKRE (15.1 percent), the Social Democratic Party (12.3 percent), Parempoolsed (5.9 percent) and Eesti 200 (3 percent).

Support for the coalition parties totals 19 percent, while support for opposition parties stands at 72.3 percent.

Norstat party ratings April 28 to May 18, 2025. Source: Norstat/NGO Institute for Societal Studies

Once a month, in addition to party preference, Norstat also asks respondents for their opinion on the government and the prime minister's performance. According to the latest results, 29 percent of respondents believe the government is doing its job very well or rather well, while 66 percent think the government is doing its job rather poorly or very poorly.

Twenty-three percent of respondents approve of how Kristen Michal is handling his job as prime minister, while 56 percent disapprove.

The latest aggregate results reflect the polling period from April 21 to May 18.

In presenting the results, the Institute for Societal Studies and Norstat have focused on a four-week aggregate, meaning the sample size is at least 4,000 people. Voters without a party preference are excluded from the calculation of relative party support. The maximum margin of error depends on the proportion of the largest group.

In this survey, Isamaa supporters formed the largest group, resulting in a margin of error of +/-1.71 percentage points. The margin of error is smaller for other parties — for example, +/-0.65 percentage points for Eesti 200. Calculating party support in this manner helps smooth out fluctuations in individual surveys caused by larger statistical errors or short-term events.

