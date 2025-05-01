Free legal advice available in Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine this May

The City of Tallinn is offering residents free legal consultations, which take place in each city district according to a set schedule. The next consultation days will be held on Thursday, May 8 at the Põhja-Tallinn District Government and Thursday, May 29 at the Kristiine District Government, both between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

During the legal consultation days, residents can receive advice on family law, inheritance law, the law of obligations, contract law, labor law, tax law, consumer protection, enforcement proceedings, as well as issues related to apartment associations. Legal help is also available for interactions with local or national authorities.

This year, legal consultations are provided by specialists from ContractOK OÜ. Services are available in Estonian, Russian, and English. No prior registration is required. Consultations are offered in all districts, but residents may attend any session regardless of their district of residence.

Free legal consultations will be available on the following dates in the first half of 2025:

Thursday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Põhja-Tallinn District Government (Kari 13)

Thursday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kristiine District Government (Metalli 5)

Monday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nõmme District Government (Valdeku 13)

Tuesday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Haabersti vaba aja keskus (Ehitajate tee 109a/2)

