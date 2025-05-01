X!

Free legal advice available in Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine this May

News
Judge's gavels (photo is illustrative).
Judge's gavels (photo is illustrative). Source: Silver Gutmann/Supreme Court of Estonia
News

The City of Tallinn is offering residents free legal consultations, which take place in each city district according to a set schedule. The next consultation days will be held on Thursday, May 8 at the Põhja-Tallinn District Government and Thursday, May 29 at the Kristiine District Government, both between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

During the legal consultation days, residents can receive advice on family law, inheritance law, the law of obligations, contract law, labor law, tax law, consumer protection, enforcement proceedings, as well as issues related to apartment associations. Legal help is also available for interactions with local or national authorities.

This year, legal consultations are provided by specialists from ContractOK OÜ. Services are available in Estonian, Russian, and English. No prior registration is required. Consultations are offered in all districts, but residents may attend any session regardless of their district of residence.

Free legal consultations will be available on the following dates in the first half of 2025:

Thursday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Põhja-Tallinn District Government (Kari 13)

Thursday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kristiine District Government (Metalli 5)

Monday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nõmme District Government (Valdeku 13)

Tuesday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Haabersti vaba aja keskus (Ehitajate tee 109a/2)

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:38

Court upholds decision to close high school section of Toila School

13:06

Specialist nurses to deal with minor health problems at North Estonia Medical Center's ER

12:05

Free legal advice available in Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine this May

11:20

Sirje Karis and Olena Zelenska open new Estonian-financed family home in Zhytomyr Oblast

10:41

Estonian export companies see more positive signs on market

09:51

Saatse Boot bypass construction proving more difficult than expected

09:01

Gallery: Tartu students take over city on Walpurgis Night

08:26

Metal barrels found to contain hazardous World War One-era mustard gas made safe

07:46

Gallery: Defense and evacuation training exercise KILP underway in Narva

06:56

Ministry: Impact of excise duty increases not significant

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

30.04

Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems arrive in Estonia

30.04

Estonia prepared to send 'coalition of the willing' forces to Ukraine, says PM Updated

29.04

Tallinn fires Tondiraba Ice Hall director Elena Glebova over fraud charges

30.04

SEB to relocate Baltics headquarters to new harbor area development

30.04

Several excise taxes to increase from May 1

30.04

Soviet emblem removed from Tallinn's Russian Cultural Center

29.04

Estonia should have 110 'crisis stores' by end of 2026

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo