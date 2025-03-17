X!

Tallinn offers free legal counseling on 20 dates this year

Supreme Court of Estonia in Tartu.
Supreme Court of Estonia in Tartu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The City of Tallinn will once again offer free legal counseling to residents in 2025, with consultation days scheduled in each city district.

Legal advice is available on topics such as family law, inheritance law, law of obligations, contract law, employment law, tax law, consumer protection, enforcement proceedings, housing association issues, and communication with local or state authorities.

The service is available in Estonian, Russian, and English. No prior registration is required.

Consultations are held across all districts, and residents may attend any date and location regardless of their place of residence.

The next sessions will take place on March 19 in Põhja-Tallinn and on March 21 in Kesklinn.

Tallinn City Secretary Priit Lello said the city has been providing free legal advice to residents for many years.

"There are three ways Tallinn offers free legal support: firstly, 20 consultation days will be held across all districts throughout the year; secondly, residents can receive legal counseling via email and phone in cooperation with law students and the Estonian Lawyers' Union; and thirdly, assistance is provided to low-income residents. We've made the counseling service more flexible and increased the frequency of consultation days," said Lello.

Compared to 2023, the number of service users more than doubled last year. In 2023, the service was used by 392 residents, while in 2024, 918 people received counseling.

The most common topic of interest was inheritance law (296 inquiries), followed by the law of obligations (161), family law (128), and housing association issues (119). There was less interest in contract law (59), employment law (57), tax law (14), enforcement proceedings (8), and consumer protection (2). Issues related to interaction with state or local authorities accounted for 70 inquiries.

Counseling was provided in Estonian (365 cases), Russian (529), and English (21).

"All Tallinn residents are welcome to attend the consultation days, which offer initial legal counseling on a wide range of topics. Everyone should have the opportunity to understand and defend their rights, regardless of whether they can afford a lawyer," added Lello.

Editor: Helen Wright

