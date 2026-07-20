X!

More foreign and complex cases drive Tallinn push to revamp vital statistics funding

News
A couple's wedding day at the Tallinn Vital Statistics Office on Pärnu maantee.
A couple's wedding day at the Tallinn Vital Statistics Office on Pärnu maantee. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn is urging the Ministry of the Interior to update its funding model for vital statistics and population register services as workloads outpace current state funding.

In a letter to Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200), Tallinn Deputy Mayor Riina Solman (Isamaa) said that funding should better reflect the actual workload, complexity of cases and costs of carrying out state-mandated duties.

Kristi Kail, head of the Tallinn Vital Statistics Office, said the office's workload has grown as cases involving foreign nationals have increased and procedures have become more complex.

The current funding model, she continued, is register entry-based, leaving work unpaid when cases do not ultimately result in a new entry.

She cited marriage applications involving foreign citizens as one example, as difficulties obtaining the required paperwork from abroad can disrupt couples' plans to get legally married no matter how much effort local officials have already put into a case.

Kail added that digital services have not eliminated the need for more personal assistance either, as some residents require guidance navigating online systems or help with more complicated cases.

Solman said many applications and requests require advice, paperwork checks and even legal assistance, going well beyond simply entering information into a register.

"People call needing explanations and advice," the deputy mayor said. "These cases also require legal assessments and document reviews, which means our officials are providing significantly more advisory services than before."

She said the office's current budget is based on a funding model dating back to 2018 and no longer reflects actual costs, including fixed expenses, information system use, appeals and other administrative work.

'This also impacts social services and healthcare'

Solman stressed that the issue affects more than municipal budgets, as reliable population register data and functioning public services are matters of national importance. Underfunding now, she warned, could also end up costing more down the road.

"The state should be funding its own services," the deputy mayor said. "This isn't just about the Vital Statistics Office; it also impacts social services and healthcare. Public services are increasingly falling behind, while the responsibilities placed on local governments are no longer adequately funded."

The city has not yet said how much additional funding it would seek, saying it first wants to discuss the issue with the ministry.

Solman added that the ruling coalition hopes to avoid raising fees for Tallinn residents, as it essentially considers these to be state services.

The City of Tallinn has proposed a funding model combining fixed base funding with a workload-based component.

According to Solman's letter to the interior minister, the first would cover service readiness and fixed costs, while the second would account for case volumes, complexity, advisory work and efforts to maintain accurate register data.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Pärnu Music Festival draws nearly 35,000 in person and online

16:55

Kaupo Meiel: The winners and losers of this summer at halftime

16:20

Prosecutor's Office stretches deadline in high‑stakes Isamaa case

15:41

More foreign and complex cases drive Tallinn push to revamp vital statistics funding

15:05

Veteran diplomat: NATO's deterrence is meant to work primarily in Putin's mind

14:50

Minister: Closure of Estonia's border with Russia depends on threat assessment

14:24

Justice ministry cracks down on minors' access to tobacco products

13:43

Tallinn takes movies outdoors with summer screenings across the city

13:10

Estonian winter barley harvest starts with strong yields

12:27

Estonian hunters deploy drones to keep African swine fever from farms

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.07

Russia bans all commercial freight transport by Estonia-registered trucks

03.07

ERR showing FIFA World Cup 2026 final live

18.07

Russia protests removal of Valga County Soviet war memorial

10.07

Where to watch the FIFA world cup final

19.07

Four treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after visiting Tallinn spa

19.07

35th anniversary of restoration of Estonian independence to see extensive events

19.07

Tallinn deputy mayor suggests Old Town property sell-offs amid vacancies

19.07

Estonia getting new British deployment tailored to its battlefield needs

10:36

Ospreys return to Western Estonia as rivers recover

09:15

Drone‑defense system on Estonia's eastern border still in early development

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo