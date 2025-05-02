X!

Inflation in Estonia up by 4.4 percent on year to April

News
Shoppers in a supermarket.
Shoppers in a supermarket. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Inflation rose by 4.4 percent year-on-year to April, according to a flash estimate from state agency Statistics Estonia.

The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) rose by 1.2 percent between March and April 2025, the agency added.

Commenting on the results, Lauri Veski, team lead of consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said: "According to initial estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices in April was most affected by increases in the prices of healthcare services and food as well as by lower housing costs."

The HICP also accounts for tourism and is comparable to the international HICP. The consumer price index (CPI) uses weights reflecting the average expenditure structure of Estonian residents when calculating inflation.

Statistics Estonia will release CPI data for April next Thursday. Full HICP data will be published on May 16.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:11

Inflation in Estonia up by 4.4 percent on year to April

08:43

Tartu plans top up 2025 budget worth €23 million

08:19

Tallinn coalition says Center result key in October local elections

07:56

Elron opens up Rail Baltica locos technical consultancy procurement

01.05

Estonia celebrates 21 years of EU membership

01.05

Court upholds decision to close high school section of Toila School

01.05

Specialist nurses to deal with minor health problems at North Estonia Medical Center's ER

01.05

Free legal advice available in Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine this May

01.05

Sirje Karis and Olena Zelenska open new Estonian-financed family home in Zhytomyr Oblast

01.05

Estonian export companies see more positive signs on market

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

30.04

Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems arrive in Estonia

30.04

Soviet emblem removed from Tallinn's Russian Cultural Center

30.04

SEB to relocate Baltics headquarters to new harbor area development

29.04

Estonia should have 110 'crisis stores' by end of 2026

01.05

Gallery: Defense and evacuation training exercise KILP underway in Narva

01.05

Saatse Boot bypass construction proving more difficult than expected

30.04

Estonia prepared to send 'coalition of the willing' forces to Ukraine, says PM

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo