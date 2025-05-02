Inflation in Estonia up by 4.4 percent on year to April

Inflation rose by 4.4 percent year-on-year to April, according to a flash estimate from state agency Statistics Estonia.

The harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) rose by 1.2 percent between March and April 2025, the agency added.

Commenting on the results, Lauri Veski, team lead of consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said: "According to initial estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices in April was most affected by increases in the prices of healthcare services and food as well as by lower housing costs."

The HICP also accounts for tourism and is comparable to the international HICP. The consumer price index (CPI) uses weights reflecting the average expenditure structure of Estonian residents when calculating inflation.

Statistics Estonia will release CPI data for April next Thursday. Full HICP data will be published on May 16.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!