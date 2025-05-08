Inflation up 1 percent in Estonia between March and April

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1 percent between March and April 2025, state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

The CPI rose by 4.5 percent between April 2024 and April this year, the agency added.

Goods were 2 percent costlier in April compared with a year earlier, while services were 8.6 percent more expensive.

Commenting on the results, consumer price statistics team lead at Statistics Estonia Lauri Veski said that: "In April, there were changes in the price lists of healthcare services, which affect the index both annually and monthly. Compared with April 2024, prices have increased across almost all categories of goods and services. Clothing and footwear are again the only exception, as their prices were down by 4.5 percent."

Over the year, the more expensive healthcare services, food products and their transport, and housing had the biggest impact on the consumer price index, both in terms of rises and falls, Veski noted.

Between March and April, the price of healthcare services rose by 9.2 percent, while food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 1.9 percent over the same period.

Meanwhile, a fall in the price of natural gas (by 7.5 percent), electricity (6.8 percent), and rents (1.2 percent) all, as housing costs, had an impact on the overall CPI changes between March and April.

CPI changes in Estonia. Source: Statistics Estonia

With food groups, the price of fruits increased by 7.3 percent, meat and meat product prices rose by 3.2 percent, and vegetables rose by 3.1 percent between March and April.

Of other significant changes, a 3.4 percent fall in the price of cheese and a 2.9 percent drop in egg prices exerted a downward influence on CPI.

Fuels rose in price, particularly diesel, which went up by 3.4 percent in price between March and April this year. Gasoline prices only rose slightly (by 0.1 percent) over the same period.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above research on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

More detailed prices and CPI data is available from Statistics Estonia here, here and here.

