X!

New schoolyard norms force experts to speak up in Estonia

News
Tuul Sepp.
Tuul Sepp. Source: Lauri Kulpsoo/ERR
News

Several natural scientists, landscape architects and education professionals believe that schoolchildren should have access to areas that are as natural as possible. These areas must be safe, but not necessarily well-maintained.

Last week, the Ministry of Education sent a draft regulation for review that sets requirements for the learning and developmental environment of general education schools. Among other things, the draft regulation addresses the design of school outdoor spaces, which, under the current wording, are expected to be clean, well-maintained and have neatly trimmed lawns.

However, landscape architect Karin Bachmann, University of Tartu researcher Tuul Sepp and several like-minded experts believe the focus is misplaced.

"The draft treats outdoor and natural spaces more like a threat — something to be removed from children's everyday environments. But in reality, we see that children face very different dangers day to day. The real risk is that they don't get enough contact with nature," Bachmann explained.

"There's also the danger of traffic — cars driving too fast, making it unsafe for children to move around independently because they could get hit. For example, there's a new public space guide being developed that focuses heavily on biodiversity in urban design, which the draft regulation directly contradicts."

Tuul Sepp pointed out that both at the University of Tartu and internationally, studies have been conducted whose findings clearly contradict claims made in the draft's explanatory note. International research shows that the more diverse the natural environment, the healthier, smarter and more creative children tend to be.

"They're also more resistant to illness. Meanwhile, the draft suggests a clear link between how frequently grass is mowed and the number of ticks, which is not supported by scientific research," said Sepp.

"When drafting a regulation like this, there's an opportunity to highlight one of the most important values in a child's surrounding environment. For us, that value should be the naturalness of the area — something that has been shown through research to support children's well-being and also benefit local Estonian nature."

According to Bachmann, they are advocating for areas to be as natural as possible, but still balanced.

"In places where children play soccer or have picnics, of course the grass needs to be regularly mowed — how else could you use the space? But there should also be areas with different vegetation — bushes, herbaceous plants, trees — where children can dig in the soil, plant things or explore. Both research and what we intuitively know from our own experiences, whether as kids or now as parents, show that children enjoy these things. And on top of that, they help prepare children for life," said Bachmann.

"Urban life often means kids are driven everywhere, which limits their ability to move around independently. As a result, they aren't well prepared for life. At some point, they'll need to navigate the world on their own and they'll have little real experience to draw from when that moment comes."

The ministry is accepting feedback on the draft regulation until May 7.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:51

New Estonian National Museum director Laura Kipper to focus on modernization

17:23

Riigikogu rejects opposition's VAT on food reduction proposals

16:56

Curlers Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill continue to top world rankings

16:27

Environmental inspectors gain access to special equipment to deal with violators

16:02

Tallinn ruling coalition awards city's highest honor to major political donor

15:31

Flora rise to second place in football league, Tammeka manage a win

15:24

EDF Headquarters chief: Russia has gained a lot of courage from US negotiations

15:18

Reader's question: Are soil and a bare backside a substitute for a thermometer?

14:43

New schoolyard norms force experts to speak up in Estonia

14:26

LHV Pank profits fall 28 percent on year to Q1 2025

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

11:03

Estonia's population declines for first time in 9 years

22.04

New project aims to attract non-Estonian speaking women to work

22.04

US agrees to fund €1.2 million street reconstruction work around new embassy

22.04

Tommy Cash on Eurovision: Odds are one thing, the real world another

11:06

Estonian Defense Forces to build new base in Narva

22.04

New faster trains will not service the Tallinn-Tartu link before year's end

12:41

Lux Express puts double-decker buses on Tallinn-Tartu route

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo