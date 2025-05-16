X!

Estonian kindergarteners dig into gardening as spring finally arrives

News
Gardening at Väätsa Paikäpp Kindergarten on Thursday. May 15, 2025.
Open gallery
23 photos
News

Thursday was a big day for the little gardeners at Väätsa Paikäpp Kindergarten, as seedlings they had been growing on classroom windowsills were finally planted following a chilly spring. The kindergarten's grounds include not only flower and vegetable beds, but also a chicken coop and a brand-new greenhouse.

On Thursday morning, everyone was eager to head outside and plant the cucumber, tomato and watermelon seedlings they had grown on the windowsill into the rich soil of the greenhouse vegetable beds. The children also planted pumpkin, pea, bean and dill seeds.

Six-year-old Ilene from the kindergarten's Päikesekiired class planted pumpkins and tomatoes.

"We grew them inside," Ilene said. "They were on the windowsill there, and that's where they grew. We made a hole and planted them in the greenhouse."

Six-year-old Kristjan also knew why it's important to plant them in a greenhouse.

"When it's warmer out, it will be much warmer for them to be outside," he explained.

Gardening at Väätsa Paikäpp Kindergarten on Thursday. May 15, 2025. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

The grounds at Väätsa Kindergarten are spacious, and kids have had the chance to get their hands in the dirt in previous years too. But thanks to support from the Environmental Investment Center (KIK) and the Ministry of Climate, the kindergarten has also added a greenhouse of its own.

"The overnight frosts have continued for quite a while, and we didn't dare bring them out right away," noted Päikesekiired teacher Kersti Morel. "It wasn't until this week that we felt it was time. The plants are quite spindly now, and the weather has warmed up a bit."

According to Väätsa Paikäpp Kindergarten acting director Kärt Sarapik, it's important to teach kids how to grow their own food.

"Kids often think berries and eggs come from the store, so we try to show them that that isn't actually quite the case," Sarapik said. "And of course, teach them to care for nature as well."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

Related

watch live

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:32

Marju Himma: When an emergency alert test becomes a national bonding moment

14:28

Estonia picked a slower emergency warning system than most European states

14:26

Canal in former Ida-Viru quarry to host rowing, canoeing events this summer

14:00

Polish foreign minister 'shocked' by shadow fleet vessels sailing without flags

13:57

Estonian kindergarteners dig into gardening as spring finally arrives

13:33

Changes to study loans to abolish guarantor requirement

12:59

Gallery: Icelandic art star Ragnar Kjartansson's solo show opens in Tallinn

12:55

Live from 3 pm: Lennart Meri Security Conference 2025

12:30

Lauri Laats: Estonia digging its own energy grave

12:22

Watch: Polish and Estonian foreign ministers discuss regional security

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:11

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace Updated

15.05

FM: Russian fighter jet violated Estonia's airspace to protect shadow fleet vessel Updated

15.05

Navy escorts suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker out of Estonian waters Updated

15.05

EDF Headquarters chief: Estonia had no plans to board 'shadow fleet' vessel

15.05

Unemployment hits highest level in 12 years in Estonia Updated

15.05

Government agrees to relax rules for hiring foreign workers

14.05

Estonia's Tommy Cash makes Eurovision final

15.05

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025 Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo