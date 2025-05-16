Estonian kindergarteners dig into gardening as spring finally arrives

Thursday was a big day for the little gardeners at Väätsa Paikäpp Kindergarten, as seedlings they had been growing on classroom windowsills were finally planted following a chilly spring. The kindergarten's grounds include not only flower and vegetable beds, but also a chicken coop and a brand-new greenhouse.

On Thursday morning, everyone was eager to head outside and plant the cucumber, tomato and watermelon seedlings they had grown on the windowsill into the rich soil of the greenhouse vegetable beds. The children also planted pumpkin, pea, bean and dill seeds.

Six-year-old Ilene from the kindergarten's Päikesekiired class planted pumpkins and tomatoes.

"We grew them inside," Ilene said. "They were on the windowsill there, and that's where they grew. We made a hole and planted them in the greenhouse."

Six-year-old Kristjan also knew why it's important to plant them in a greenhouse.

"When it's warmer out, it will be much warmer for them to be outside," he explained.

Gardening at Väätsa Paikäpp Kindergarten on Thursday. May 15, 2025. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

The grounds at Väätsa Kindergarten are spacious, and kids have had the chance to get their hands in the dirt in previous years too. But thanks to support from the Environmental Investment Center (KIK) and the Ministry of Climate, the kindergarten has also added a greenhouse of its own.

"The overnight frosts have continued for quite a while, and we didn't dare bring them out right away," noted Päikesekiired teacher Kersti Morel. "It wasn't until this week that we felt it was time. The plants are quite spindly now, and the weather has warmed up a bit."

According to Väätsa Paikäpp Kindergarten acting director Kärt Sarapik, it's important to teach kids how to grow their own food.

"Kids often think berries and eggs come from the store, so we try to show them that that isn't actually quite the case," Sarapik said. "And of course, teach them to care for nature as well."

--

