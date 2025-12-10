5MIINUST and Terminaator to perform at Tallinn New Year concert in Freedom Square

Tallinn is set to welcome in 2026 with a party in Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) on New Year's Eve. The event includes performances from the Synne Valtri Band, 5MIINUST and Terminaator and a light show.

The New Year's concert gets underway at 10 p.m. on December 31, with a live performance by the Synne Valtri Band, followed by hip-hop stars 5MIINUST at 11 p.m. After the traditional New Year speech by Estonian President Alar Karis, rock band Terminaator will take to the stage to kick off 2026 with a bang.

There will be no fireworks at the New Year's concert in Tallinn. Instead, pyrotechnic special effects as part of the stage show will ensure a spectacular display.

"The New Year's concert is a combination of music, emotions, and stage special effects. We will not be setting off fireworks but are taking an environmentally friendly approach to the event and welcome the New Year with pyrotechnic special effects and a light show," said event organizer Tomi Rahula.

