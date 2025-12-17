Tartu to kick off new year with live concert in city center

Tartu will see in the new year with a free live concert on Vabaduse puiestee featuring music from Raul Ojamaa and Jon Hazel.

Tartu's New Year's Eve show begins on Vabaduse puiestee on December 31 at 11:30 p.m. with the first part of the live concert from Raul Ojamaa and Jon Hazel, followed by video greetings from Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) and Estonian President Alar Karis.

After that, the second part of the concert will take place, ending at 1 a.m.

Tartu Christmas City and the ice rink will be open on December 31 and January 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with skate rental and cafés open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The City of Tartu has been organizing New Year's Eve events without fireworks for several years now in order to reduce excessive noise and environmental damage. The ban on higher category fireworks is part of Tartu's guidelines for organizing environmentally friendly events.

