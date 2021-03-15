Tallinn releases free Old Town audio tour

A total of 40 historically significant objects were recently illuminated in the Old Town of Tallinn, among others Fat Margaret, Patkuli steps, Kiek in de Kök and Tall Hermann. Now, a free map application and an audio guide have been created for visitors of the light track to learn more about the history of the objects.

The aim of illuminating the Tallinn city wall and its towers was to show off the Old Town's medieval heritage and gives local residents a chance to (re)discover one of the best-preserved medieval cities in Europe.

Historian Jaak Juske said the new lighting highlights the different construction stages of the medieval city wall built in the course of three centuries.

Juske said everyone should visit the Old Town of Tallinn, which is under UNESCO protection.

"The development of cannons forced the defensive wall to be constantly thicker and taller, adding defensive towers. The city wall was more than two kilometres long at the time, and despite the fact that six city gates were almost completely demolished in the 19th century, most of the wall has survived to this day. Although a large portion of the buildings in the Old Town have been rebuilt in later centuries and the Second World War also left its scars, the distribution of houses and the network of streets have largely remained unchanged since the Middle Ages," he described.

The See the Old Town in New Light map application and audio guide are available on the website www.vaatavanalinna.ee in English, Estonian and Russian. You can choose the track you want to use, and by allowing the app to track your location, you can see your movement on the map in real time.

