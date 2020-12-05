news

New Estonian ambassador to Holy See presents credentials ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
New Estonian ambassador to the Vatican Kuningas-Saagpakk, presenting her credentials to Pope Francis.
New Estonian ambassador to the Vatican Kuningas-Saagpakk, presenting her credentials to Pope Francis. Source: Vatican News/Estonian foreign ministry
News

Estonia's new ambassador to the Holy See, Celia Kuningas-Saagpakk, presented her credentials to Pope Francis on Friday, Baltic News Service reports.

In a speech given to incoming ambassadors, Pope Francis emphasized that an increasingly globalized world requires sincere and respectful dialogue and cooperation, in order to jointly address the serious challenges facing our planet and secure the future for the next generations.

Kuningas-Saagpakk, who is ordinarily resident in Tallinn, thanked the pope for his heartfelt visit to Estonia in September 2018 and conveyed greetings on behalf of the Estonian people.

The Vatican is the one European territory whence arrivals in Estonia have no quarantine requirement. However in practice, since leaving the Vatican City State would require passing through Italian territory in order to reach an airport, port or land border, transit would lead to a quarantine imposition in any case.

The term "quarantine" in fact derives from the Venetian-dialect word quarantena, referring to a 40-day isolation period arriving vessels needed to undergo when arriving at Venetian ports during the Black Death and at other times in the late-medieval period.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:32

Health Board monitoring over two percent of the population for coronavirus

15:48

Tartu University Hospital starts to cut down on scheduled treatments

15:29

Estonia, US and UK take UNSC stand against Russia's Ukraine posturing

14:44

New Estonian ambassador to Holy See presents credentials

13:57

Prime minister tests negative for COVID-19, still isolating

12:24

Tänak lying fourth in Rally Monza

11:29

Justice chancellor: No obligation to recognize 'marriage tourism' unions

11:23

Health Board: Record 561 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, one death

10:51

President in self-quarantine for second time, tests negative for COVID-19

04.12

Virgin Mary chapel opened in Tallinn

04.12

Global Estonian Report: November 30-December 6

04.12

Additional ambulance brigade to operate in Ida-Viru County

04.12

Gallery: Exhibition of Syrian urban views carved from Aleppo soap

04.12

Freight transport down 30 percent in first half of 2020

04.12

Supreme Court rules Laagna tee fatal crash driver remain incarcerated

04.12

Tartu County approaching Harju in COVID-19 rates

04.12

Opinion: Ida-Viru County life preserver needs to be greater in diameter

04.12

Government approves Ida-Viru restriction tightening as COVID-19 rates soar

04.12

Administrative courts have received three mask-wearing complaints

04.12

WRC Monza: Tänak fifth after three stages, Neuville out after crash Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: