New Estonian ambassador to Holy See presents credentials

Estonia's new ambassador to the Holy See, Celia Kuningas-Saagpakk, presented her credentials to Pope Francis on Friday, Baltic News Service reports.

In a speech given to incoming ambassadors, Pope Francis emphasized that an increasingly globalized world requires sincere and respectful dialogue and cooperation, in order to jointly address the serious challenges facing our planet and secure the future for the next generations.

Kuningas-Saagpakk, who is ordinarily resident in Tallinn, thanked the pope for his heartfelt visit to Estonia in September 2018 and conveyed greetings on behalf of the Estonian people.

The Vatican is the one European territory whence arrivals in Estonia have no quarantine requirement. However in practice, since leaving the Vatican City State would require passing through Italian territory in order to reach an airport, port or land border, transit would lead to a quarantine imposition in any case.

The term "quarantine" in fact derives from the Venetian-dialect word quarantena, referring to a 40-day isolation period arriving vessels needed to undergo when arriving at Venetian ports during the Black Death and at other times in the late-medieval period.

