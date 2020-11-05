news

Ross Allen appointed next UK Ambassador to Estonia

British and Estonian flags.
British and Estonian flags. Source: British Embassy in Tallinn
The United Kingdom has appointed Ross Allen next Ambassador to Estonia, that country's Foreign Office announced Thursday.

Allen will replace Theresa Bubbear, whose term is due to end in spring 2021 and who will take up a new post just across the water as Britain's Ambassador to Finland.

"We look forward to working with Ross Allen next year. Welcome to Estonia," the embassy wrote on its social media page.

Allen is due to take up the post in May 2021, the Foreign Office said, and his previous post, since 2015, was as Deputy Consul General and Deputy Trade Commissioner in New York.

He has also served in a diplomatic capacity in Washington and Jerusalem, as well as at the Foreign Office itself, and between 2010 and 2013 was Private Secretary to Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.

Allan wrote on Twitter that he is delighted to be taking up the position next summer.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

