Foreign ministers of Estonia and Vatican discuss cooperation and religion

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher and foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu.
Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher and foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The foreign ministers of Estonia and the Vatican met on Friday in Tallinn and discussed international issues and Estonia's membership in the UN Security Council.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States talked about bilateral relations.

Reinsalu said: "Relations between Estonia and the Holy See are very good. Pope Francis visited Estonia during our centenary year, and we are grateful that the Vatican was among those who never recognised the Soviet Union's occupation in Estonia. We see cooperation opportunities on several issues on the international scene, including in the UN. We also discussed recent developments in the Middle East Peace Process and the need for a fair and lasting solution."

They also discussed the state of religious freedom in the world and the possibilities for cooperation in this area.

The Foreign Minister also gave him a tour of the Maarjamäe memorial to the victims of communism. Later in the day he met with population minister Riina Solman (Isamaa).

Editor: Helen Wright

urmas reinsalupopevaticanarchbishop paul richard gallagher
