Gallery: Haapsalu archaeological dig reveals substantial medieval-era wall

Culture
Archaeological dig in Haapsalu.
Open gallery
4 photos
Culture

Archaeological digs in the western Estonian town of Haapsalu have yielded some interesting finds, including ceramics, while more substantial items have shed more light on the town's history.

The excavations, which started last year on Rüütli street, close to the town's well known beach promenade, have revealed a substantial wall which ran along the north side of the city, at least as it was in the later middle ages (see gallery).

The sheer size of the wall raised questions, archaeologist Anton Pärn says,

"Clarification is yet to come, but in itself it is a very unique and surprising find, which has been preserved due to the fact that later walls were built on top of an earlier one," Pärn said, adding the section under examination may date from the 14th century, while the layer concerning the oldest period in the town's history, dating back to the preceding century, had already been reached.

Rare ceramic finds had also been made, Pärn went on.

He said: "The oldest finds date from the third quarter of the 13th century. Most likely the most unique of these are fragments of a spherical pot, quite unique in the context of Haapsalu."

Founded in the 13th centrury, Haapsalu was at the center of the Bishopric of Ösel-Wiek (Ösel being the Baltic German name for Saaremaa – ed.) through to the reformation. The town's castle also dates back to this period.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonians

spring recommendations

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

16:41

'Pealtnägija': The exclusive club of Estonian private helicopter pilots

16:21

Riigikogu to return to Toompea sessions next week

15:54

Minister wants oil shale plant work halted until legal issues resolved

15:41

Weather Service issues warning about heavy rain, possible floods

15:32

MEP: Strong but unified action against Belarus needed

14:56

Gallery: Protest held to support defense force, PPA orchestras

14:33

Health minister: Mask obligation likely to be dropped in mid-June

14:29

Ultra-athlete sets off on unprecedented test of physical endurance

14:04

Cinemas and theaters can stay open past 10 p.m. if necessary

13:35

Gallery: Haapsalu archaeological dig reveals substantial medieval-era wall

13:07

Court rejects regulator complaint over Admiral Markets fine annulment

12:38

Gallery: Admiral Bellingshausen sets off on Arctic trip

12:11

Falling coronavirus rates brings people back to stores

11:40

Tallinn confirmed as host city for two European athletics championships

11:02

Interview | Ambassador of Georgia on Independence Day

10:41

Health Board: Estonia's R rate falls to 0.86

10:33

Health Board: 185 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:18

UK daily: President urges Britain to curb Belarus money laundering activity

10:17

Authority initiates proceedings for sudden study platform price hike

09:59

NATO CCDCOE CyCon 2021 international conference takes place Wednesday Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: