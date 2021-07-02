Exhibition showing young environmentally conscious Estonians opens

News
Annika Haas' exhibition.
Open gallery
51 photos
News

On Wednesday, the photo exhibition "Greenhouse Effect" by Annika Haas opened at the Juhan Kuusi Dock Photo Center, which portrays the younger generation of Estonia who will have to solve many issues in the future related to overconsumption, senseless waste and hostile exploitation of nature.

In an audiovisual art project based on a long-term photo study by Annika Haas, one of Estonia's most renowned contemporary photographers, young people are heartbroken by the future of planet Earth and are trying to signal to the older generation that endless consumer culture and growth cannot be sustainable.

The exhibition begins on the square next to the gallery of Juhan Kuusi Docfoto Center, where Elo Liiv and Uko-Aija Heintalu have built a greenhouse in which the plants are in symbiosis with portraits of young people who care about the environment. The photos and interviews taken over three years reflect the attitude of the younger generation towards consumption, nature conservation and their personal ecological footprint.

"Without the greenhouse effect, it would not be very comfortable for us to live on earth, but it is out of balance and mainly as a result of human activity," Haas told the ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"This effect is getting bigger every year: the more carbon, the more this effect is growing. We have to deal with it and start fighting against its consequences," Tobias, who was involved in the project, said. "It would be possible to prevent it now, but there is nothing we can do because we are young and we have no power."

For three years, Haas recorded representatives of the younger generation in Estonia (12–21 years old), conducted interviews with them on environmental issues to explain their views and awareness of consumption, nature conservation and personal contribution to achieving a smaller ecological footprint. Haas chose a landscape on the outskirts of Tallinn.

The exhibition will be open until September 26.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

