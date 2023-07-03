New cat mural created on University of Tartu dormitory building using robot

A new mural in Tartu created using Albert the mural-painting robot.
A new mural in Tartu created using Albert the mural-painting robot. Source: Michael Cole
A mural of a giant, spotted Bengal cat falling and landing on its paws has appeared on the wall of the University of Tartu student dormitory building at 25 Narva maantee. The work was created by artists Mihkel Joala and Kerttu Kuslap, who were ably assisted by Albert, the mural-painting robot.

The image, based on a design by Tartu artist Kudrun Vung, depicts the different stages of a cat as it falls, and is inspired by the creative concept of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024,

Cats are known for always landing on their feet and so the mural reflects the ability to survive in even the most difficult of situations.

"This is a skill that people can also learn from," said Kati Torp, Tartu 2024's creative director, whose own two-year old Bengal cat features in the picture. '

The work was created by artists Mihkel Joala and Kerttu Kuslap, who were ably assisted by Albert, the mural-painting robot.

The mural was commissioned by the organizers of the Tartu European Capital of Culture program, with the University of Tartu providing the dormitory wall free of charge.

A new mural in Tartu has been created using Albert the mural-painting robot. Source: Michael Cole

"The university family is also looking forward to the upcoming Capital of Culture year with great anticipation," said Kstina Vallimäe, director of administration at the University of Tartu.

"The cat on its paws is a symbol, both of our students and alumni - they are resilient, adaptable, stubborn and courageous, and have gained valuable skills and knowledge from the university to help them cope in any situation," Vallimäe said.

Editor: Michael Cole

