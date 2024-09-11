Two Estonian cats title among most beautiful cats in the world

Eliis and Rutt Adusoo and their cat Neiti together with
Eliis and Rutt Adusoo and their cat Neiti together with "Ringvaade" host Marko Reikop. Source: Ringvaade/ERR
Earlier this month, two Estonian cats secured titles at the annual International Cat Association (TICA) Cat Show in the U.S. One of the two title winners, Neiti, made a studio appearance on ETV's "Ringvaade."

Owned by mother and daughter Rutt and Eliis Adusoo, Neiti, full name Macrory Neytiri, won Best Scottish Straight Longhair Alter of the Year.

"She is very brave, curious – wants to explore the world," Rutt Adusoo described. "A cat with a personality."

The other cat, Macrory Kleinia, owned by Katrin Jõgi, won Best Scottish Fold Longhair Alter of the Year.

Both Estonian cats earned their latest titles in the TICA system.

"In this system, cat shows are held in various countries all over the world, including Estonia," Adusoo explained. "All those points awarded by judges internationally are tallied in America, and that is used to determine which cat is the best in each breed. Since we've been very actively attending shows, last season's points were so impressive that they surprised even us."

According to the mother, she and her daughter Eliis hadn't initially intended to pursue such a hobby.

"When Eliis picked a cat, it turned out that the cat she had chosen had great show potential," she recalled. "We hadn't planned on attending shows, but the breeder asked us to take part in at least one show – just out of curiosity, to see how she would do. Eliis really enjoyed it, and I had no objections to the hobby either."

Scottish Fold Longhairs are getting increasingly popular in Estonia.

"We chose this breed because they're like a mix between a cat and a dog," Adusoo explained. "They're very social, very friendly toward people, and they aren't as active as typical cats may be."

Both winning cats were from Estonia's Macrory Cattery, breeder Karin Roth.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Aili Vahtla



