Gallery: 'Puša' the convent cat attracts plenty of attention in Kuremäe

News
Puša, Kuremäe's most famous resident feral cat.
News

A well-known feral cat in a village in Ida-Viru County has been attracting the attention of locals and visitors alike – the latter including an "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) news crew, who visited the area Wednesday.

The cat, nicknamed by locals "Puša," (in Estonian, "Karvapallikese," in English, "pom-pom") is a regular fixture at the convent and its adjacent cemetery, in Kuremäe, Ida-Viru County.

Another regular haunt frequented by Puša is the local bus stop, and those parking at a nearby lot can often expect to find the cat resting on their vehicle's roof or hood – and the ERR team who visited Kuremäe on Wednesday was no exception.

One local resident, Piia, told AK that: "He comes across the road from the cemetery, but always waits nicely, and lets the cars pass by."

"I've also seen people giving him food at the bus stop. And when cars park, he likes to sleep on the hood. He's most likely looking for a warm place, or in any case he just likes it," Piia went on.

While he does not shy away from human company, Puša belongs to no one, and remains a feral animal.

Another Kuremäe local, Olga, told AK that "Some people have tried to domesticate him and taken him home. But he has always absconded. At the end of the day, he loves his freedom, loves this place, and the cemetery. And he is very gregarious. We are all very fond of him."

The current icy conditions had done nothing to curtail Puša's peripatetic spirits, either.

Puša is much more outgoing and unafraid than other local cats, Piia added, allowing himself to be stroked and, when the weather gets particularly cold, taking refuge in local cafes, businesses, and even the convent itself.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Rene Kundla.

Gallery: 'Puša' the convent cat attracts plenty of attention in Kuremäe

