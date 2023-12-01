Minister calls for Estonian national pet register and compulsory chipping

Estonian Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE) has proposed the introduction of compulsory microchipping for cats, dogs and ferrets along with the creation of a nationwide pet register.

In Estonia, there is currently, there is no legal obligation to register the details of microchipped pets or their owners on a national level. In some instances, this can make it difficult to locate chipped pets and return them to their rightful owners.

"If shelters and local authorities know the owner of an animal for example, it would be possible to take a stray animal directly to its owner. This would avoid the need to take it to a shelter as well as the high costs involved, or at least significantly reduce the amount of time spent in a shelter. On the other hand, we would also be able to know who is responsible for an animal that has been mistreated or has breached public order," said Estonian Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas.

A single national pet register would reduce the pressure on local authorities to establish and maintain their own separate regional registration systems. It would also contribute to preventing situations in which even animals that have been microchipped cannot be easily reunited with their owners after going missing. This in turn will contribute to reducing overcrowding in shelters for homeless animals.

The proposed changes aim to establish a comprehensive system that would ensure the rapid and effective identification of microchipped pets and play an important role in ensuring animal welfare.

An analysis will be conducted to determine who would be given the competence to enter the requires data into a national pet register and precisely which data should be entered.

Kallas explained that having a single database will enable the identification of chipped animals and their owners throughout the whole of Estonia. It will also allow municipalities to have an overview of pet ownership in different areas of the country to better facilitate the planning of public services and space.

The draft is planned to enter into force in 2026, with the introduction of a national pet register earmarked for 2027.

