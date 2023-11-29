Estonian freestyle skiier Kelly Sildaru rescues family of dogs from Turkey

News
Kelly Sildaru.
Kelly Sildaru. Source: ERR
News

This fall, Estonian freestyle skiing star Kelly Sildaru's heart sank after she found six puppies and their mother dog on the grounds of a hotel in Turkey. Concerned about the dogs' future, Sildaru decided to undertake the difficult process of bringing them to Estonia.

"I was on holiday in Turkey and to my dismay, there was a stray mother dog with six puppies at the resort, who were of course really nice and sweet. I'm also such a crazy animal person, so of course I went to feed them and play with them." Sildaru said on ETV show "Ringvaade."

"I wanted to take them home right away, but I realized that wasn't possible. It's a very complicated process. On the last day I was there, at the same resort, I saw how some local men were abusing another dog really cruelly," she said, adding that for her, that set off alarm bells.

Sildaru felt that the dogs could not just be left there to fend for themselves. "Otherwise, you just don't know what might happen to them. Some local people also said that other puppies from the same mother dog had probably been poisoned last year," Sildaru said.

Concerned about their potential fate, Sildaru did not have the heart to leave the dogs behind to find out. So, she began looking into the complex process of transporting them to Estonia, before making the decision to do just that.

"Rabies vaccines can only be given when they are three months old. Then you have to wait a month, take some kind of blood samples and send it to a lab somewhere. From the moment the blood sample is taken, they have to be quarantined for another three months. Then all the paperwork has to be sorted out," said Sildaru.

To start with, Sildaru sent the dogs to a local shelter in Turkey, while preparations were made for them to travel to Estonia. Unfortunately however, they became ill. "I don't know if they got it from the shelter or if they were already sick when they were taken there," Sildaru explained.

The dogs were infected with canine parvovirus and unfortunately not all of them survived. "That was the saddest and most difficult thing about it. /.../ Unfortunately, only two of the puppies recovered," said Sildaru.

The remaining two dogs are now in the Turkish animal clinic, waiting for their trip to Estonia. Their rabies vaccine have been administered and blood samples will be taken some time around December 20. Sildaru is communicating with the clinic herself and taking care of the bills for their treatment.

"My heart just wouldn't let me leave them there," Sildaru said. The dogs are expected to finally arrive in Estonia at the end of March. "One of the puppies and the mother have a home, but the other puppy is still looking for an owner," she added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:13

Blizzards, slippery roads forecast on Wednesday evening

17:10

Estonian freestyle skiier Kelly Sildaru rescues family of dogs from Turkey

16:55

Kallas in Paris: We need to increase EU defense readiness and competitiveness

16:41

Gallery: Männiku indoor football training hall collapses after snow storms

15:55

Adviser: Force cannot be used to protect international waters' infrastructure

15:37

Paper: LGBT+ conscripts in Estonia may in some cases face 'additional checks'

15:04

Center Party replaces Isamaa in Viimsi municipal coalition

14:39

Court upholds decision to turn small rural schools into six-grade schools

14:32

Henri Kaselo elected new mayor of Kohtla-Järve

14:13

Baltics, Poland, Ukraine submit gulag birch bark letters to UNESCO register Updated

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.11

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

27.11

Anchor that broke pipeline and cables could have been dragged for hundreds of kilometers

28.11

Finland to close its entire eastern border from Thursday

28.11

JEF sending ships to increase protection of Baltic Sea undersea infrastructure

28.11

Several Tallinn bus routes changing on Friday

28.11

PM Kallas refrains from ruling out potential cut to parental benefits

28.11

Kaja Kallas: I am not considering a return to Europe

28.11

Researcher: Cost of living largely behind birth rate slump in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: