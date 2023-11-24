New homeless animal shelter opens in Lääne-Viru County

Kitten (Photo is illustrative).
Kitten (Photo is illustrative). Source: Michael Cole
A shelter for Lääne-Viru County's homeless animals has opened in the village of Piira, Vinni Rural Municipality. The new shelter is able to accommodate up to 16 dogs and over 50 cats.

The shelter was designed and built thanks to the initiative of the Association of Local Authorities of Lääne-Viru County, at a cost of over €830,000, ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reports.

The current Lääne-Viru County animal shelter is still run by the City of Rakvere. However, management of the new one will involve all eight of the county's municipalities.

"We have already notified the current staff and I believe the shelter will be relocated in the next few weeks. It's going to take a little time and some teething problems are probably on the way, but I think we can manage," said Sven Hõbemägi, head of the Association of Local Authorities of Lääne-Viru County.

Editor: Michael Cole

