European Commission looking to introduce tougher rules for handling of pets

News
Dogs.
Dogs. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The European Commission has proposed a regulation to improve the well-being of cats and dogs in the EU. For example, premises where animals are kept need to have natural sunlight, while a cat older than six years can only be bred with a veterinarian's permission.

The Commission's proposal comes on the heels of 74 percent of EU residents feeling that the well-being of cats and dogs needs to be better protected.

New scientific and social approaches in animal welfare are also considered, such as "suffering" being, in addition to a negative feeling, the lack of positive feelings.

The Commission writes that while a part of animals are bred, kept and traded by responsible and reputable companies, a lot of cats and dogs on the European market (also those brought in from third countries) show signs of poor health or insufficient well-being.

For example, the situation is worrying in some shelters, especially those in Southern and Eastern Europe where too many animals are kept together. The Commission also finds that the illegal trade of cats and dogs requires a unionwide solution. That is why the EC is proposing to regulate rules governing the welfare of dogs and cats in transportation.

The proposed rules include new requirements for premises, feeding, socializing and healthcare. For example, it will be prohibited to carry over by way of breeding genotypes or phenotypes that negatively impact the welfare of offspring. Inbreeding between parents and offspring as well as grandparents and the generation over will be prohibited.

It is pointed out that short-nosed breeds will not be banned if the breeding process is aimed at reducing the negative health effects of deformed airways. Keeping dogs and cats in containers (small cages used for transport or temporary separation) will be prohibited. Dogs must be able to walk outside every day, while natural sunlight will need to reach premises where animals are kept.

A cat that is nursing must not be bred or inseminated, while dogs over the age of eight and cats over six can only be bred with express permission from a veterinarian.

Body-altering surgeries will be prohibited (except in cases where they are deemed necessary by a veterinarian), while all cat and dog breeders will need to apply for a license from the PTA.

Member States will collect and forward to the Commission data on the welfare of cats and dogs every three years, while it is up to the former to determine punishments. Member States are free to impose tougher requirements but must notify the Commission first.

The proposal does not present new regulations for citizens and pet owners. It establishes uniform EU rules for the welfare of dogs and cats that are bred or kept in breeding establishments, in pet shops as well as in shelters.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:06

Estonia to issue €1 billion worth of 10-year bonds

16:51

City of Tallinn transfers TV shows to Duo Media channels

16:26

Record number of competitors expected for Nordic Combined World Cup in Otepää

16:01

Ex-Centrists Kiik, Aab, Karuse, Hanimägi join Social Democratic Party

15:49

Külli Taro: Holding on to Estonia's parallel Russian education system a failure

15:47

Minister sends defense industrial park plans for approval Updated

15:28

European Commission looking to introduce tougher rules for handling of pets

15:21

Narva-Jõesuu gets €4 million from state to put towards pier construction

15:18

22-year-old Lithuanian Grand Master wins Paul Keres memorial chess tournament

14:41

Propastop examines oft-peddled narrative of Russian attack on the Baltic states

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.01

Estonian meteorologist: First three months of 2024 promise to be wintry

08:47

Prime minister confirms Estonian residents taking Russian citizenship may be expelled

08.01

Tallinn planning new bus lines and stops

05.01

EDF colonel: Russian troops have initiative on front line

04.01

Veterinarian: Cats are nature's perfect little killing machines

08.01

Tartu's hotels almost fully booked for Capital of Culture 2024 launch

09:15

Increasing number of shopping malls closing earlier on Sundays

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: