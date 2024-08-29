Breeder forced to pay €10,000 to new owner of sick puppy

A Labrador Retriever breeder had not taken a puppy to the vet before selling it. An undiagnosed illness led the new owner and the seller to court, which, after a four-year legal battle, ordered the breeder to pay for the dog's medical bills and reimburse the owner's legal fees.

In April 2020, dog breeder Reilika Viiksalu entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the new owner of a dog. According to the agreement, the male Labrador Retriever named Viviliano Lets Go To The Disco was in full health with no signs of illness or injury. However, when the new owner received the dog, it was discovered that the puppy was limping. Viiksalu assured the new owner that there was no cause for concern, explaining that the dog had merely sprained its paw during a morning walk in the forest.

In May of the same year, the owner of the brown puppy wrote to the breeder, "Apparently, the injury the dog had upon arrival wasn't just a sprain or dislocation." The dog was still limping, and an X-ray taken at the end of April indicated joint inflammation and possible dysplasia, one of the most severe joint diseases in dogs.

In response, the breeder admitted that she was unaware of the condition, as she had not previously taken the dog to the vet.

Labrador Retrievers are prone to hereditary dysplasia, and testing for this condition is mandatory for breeding and, if necessary, for sale.

The retriever was indeed diagnosed with dysplasia and required surgery and other treatments, which ended up costing the new owner nearly €2,000.

After learning about the illness, the breeder offered to refund the purchase price and take the dog back. However, the new owner declined, citing a strong emotional bond between the dog and the family. The owner then filed a lawsuit against the seller.

The owner demanded coverage of the dog's medical expenses, but the breeder refused to pay the amount. The breeder accused the owner of mishandling the dog's treatment, pointing to social media photos showing the dog, which was undergoing treatment for inflammation, running freely in cold water.

The legal dispute lasted four years. This spring, the Tallinn Circuit Court ruled that Viiksalu must cover the €2,000 in veterinary bills and pay €8,000 in the owner's legal fees. The court's decision was finalized in July.

Viiksalu declined to comment on the ruling.

--

