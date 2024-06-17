Animal Behavior Expert: Puppy yoga can traumatize dogs for life

In recent weeks, Estonian social media has been captivated by the new puppy yoga trend, which can now be practiced in Tallinn. But animal expert Lea Tummeleht says this kind of activity can traumatize dogs for life.

Taken separately, there is nothing wrong with puppies or yoga, Tummeleht said. "We should do more gymnastics and interact in more friendly ways with animals of different species. There wouldn't be anything wrong if a group of friends whose dogs are familiar with each other came together to do yoga, or a dog breeder organized a reunion of their litter and people did yoga. Every puppy has a supporting person with them, and they go their separate ways after."

But, she said, the problem lies in that the puppies are used commercially, and their well-being is pushed to the background.

According to Tammeleht, the age range from four weeks to twelve weeks is the most sensitive period in a dog's life. "At the time, they are extremely sensitive to new things, the events that they interact with, it shapes their life ahead. If these events are scary and negative, then there is a great chance that the dog will grow out to be frightened. This is the reason why we must guarantee that the sensitive or socializing period is very reasonably planned and conducted so the puppy gains positive experiences."

She said the biggest issue with puppy yoga was that the breeder brought very young puppies out of their homes for the first time. It is important to consider that transportation is a significant stress factor for puppies. They are often taken through unfamiliar environments to meet strangers and sometimes experience overly intense interactions.

It has been shown that when it comes to puppy yoga, the puppies are not allowed enough sleep or are not given enough to drink to stop them from urinating during sessions. "It falls under animal abuse if we do not consider this creature's needs. As with every baby species, they also need to eat more frequently, more frequently excrete waste products, and naturally, the sleep time for a dog is longer than a person's per day, even more when it comes to little puppies," Tummeleht stressed.

"It is a sad topic that things have to be banned to prevent them from happening. In an ideal world, based on the information provided, people should make smarter decisions themselves. Sadly, it does not work," she noted.

Many signs show a puppy does not feel well. If overtired, they tend to nibble and use their teeth more. The little signs include licking the lips, yawning, ears being pointed oddly back, and if they back away. If a dog licks you, it can be a sign of pleasant social interaction, but it can also mean they have hit their limit.

Tammeleht says the long-term effect can mostly be seen in puberty or later adulthood. "Often, we cannot evaluate the trauma that one careful or frightful puppy may gain from overstimulation." She advised that when you socialize a puppy, it should be a carefully planned process – the contact should be increased slowly between the dog and the breeder. The dog should be taken to these environments when they have a safe background.

"I understand people who need to speak to different animal species, but that communication should happen by mutual agreement and based on knowledge." She advises not to interact with different species for your entertainment but rather to always have a learning experience to take from it.

"For example, we learn something new about another species, understand their needs and biology, or find ways to support and help that species because, unfortunately, in our human-centric world, these other species often suffer," Tummeleht noted.

