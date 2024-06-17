Animal Behavior Expert: Puppy yoga can traumatize dogs for life

News
Puppies
Puppies Source: Unsplash / Jametlene Reskp
News

In recent weeks, Estonian social media has been captivated by the new puppy yoga trend, which can now be practiced in Tallinn. But animal expert Lea Tummeleht says this kind of activity can traumatize dogs for life.

Taken separately, there is nothing wrong with puppies or yoga, Tummeleht said. "We should do more gymnastics and interact in more friendly ways with animals of different species. There wouldn't be anything wrong if a group of friends whose dogs are familiar with each other came together to do yoga, or a dog breeder organized a reunion of their litter and people did yoga. Every puppy has a supporting person with them, and they go their separate ways after."

But, she said, the problem lies in that the puppies are used commercially, and their well-being is pushed to the background.

According to Tammeleht, the age range from four weeks to twelve weeks is the most sensitive period in a dog's life. "At the time, they are extremely sensitive to new things, the events that they interact with, it shapes their life ahead. If these events are scary and negative, then there is a great chance that the dog will grow out to be frightened. This is the reason why we must guarantee that the sensitive or socializing period is very reasonably planned and conducted so the puppy gains positive experiences."

She said the biggest issue with puppy yoga was that the breeder brought very young puppies out of their homes for the first time. It is important to consider that transportation is a significant stress factor for puppies. They are often taken through unfamiliar environments to meet strangers and sometimes experience overly intense interactions.

It has been shown that when it comes to puppy yoga, the puppies are not allowed enough sleep or are not given enough to drink to stop them from urinating during sessions. "It falls under animal abuse if we do not consider this creature's needs. As with every baby species, they also need to eat more frequently, more frequently excrete waste products, and naturally, the sleep time for a dog is longer than a person's per day, even more when it comes to little puppies," Tummeleht stressed.

"It is a sad topic that things have to be banned to prevent them from happening. In an ideal world, based on the information provided, people should make smarter decisions themselves. Sadly, it does not work," she noted. 

Many signs show a puppy does not feel well. If overtired, they tend to nibble and use their teeth more. The little signs include licking the lips, yawning, ears being pointed oddly back, and if they back away. If a dog licks you, it can be a sign of pleasant social interaction, but it can also mean they have hit their limit.

Tammeleht says the long-term effect can mostly be seen in puberty or later adulthood. "Often, we cannot evaluate the trauma that one careful or frightful puppy may gain from overstimulation." She advised that when you socialize a puppy, it should be a carefully planned process – the contact should be increased slowly between the dog and the breeder. The dog should be taken to these environments when they have a safe background.

"I understand people who need to speak to different animal species, but that communication should happen by mutual agreement and based on knowledge." She advises not to interact with different species for your entertainment but rather to always have a learning experience to take from it.

"For example, we learn something new about another species, understand their needs and biology, or find ways to support and help that species because, unfortunately, in our human-centric world, these other species often suffer," Tummeleht noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Lotta Raidna

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Animal Behavior Expert: Puppy yoga can traumatize dogs for life

17:55

Gallery: Telliskivi Creative City Gallery opens two new exhibitions

17:27

Tallinn's Culture Night Festival set for August 30

17:12

State secretary: Kallas not obligated to resign if designated EC candidate

15:49

Converted factory in Hiiumaa increasingly popular as cultural venue

15:23

Estonian swimmers Gold and Zaitsev through to Euro semi-finals in Belgrade

15:12

Investor: Difficult for large investors to exit Tallink through stock exchange

14:55

Jaak Valge: On the future of national conservatism

14:49

Political analyst sees no prospect in Estonia for new conservative force

14:37

Several Reform Party members see Kristen Michal as chairman material

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.06

EKRE chair: We need to halve Ukraine aid, send immigrants home, cut taxes

16.06

Ex-EKRE politicians to establish new Estonian party

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

08:12

Inflow of cheap Chinese goods hurting Estonian traders' competitiveness

16.06

Photos: Estonia's Saaremaa home to biggest peony gardens in Northern Europe

16.06

Driver killed in Türi Municipality train-vehicle crash, service impacted

08:58

Defense minister: Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm has lost trust

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo