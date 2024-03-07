Cats charity appeals for help in controlling Pärnu County feral colony

An animal welfare NGO recently learned of a "huge" colony of feral cats in Pärnu County and which it is seeking aid in dealing with, regional daily Pärnu Postimees reports .

A spokesperson Cats Help MTÜ said that the colony arose after summer house owners in the village of Tammiste, just outside Pärnu city, left behind their "surplus" cats, which then bred from there on until the current situation, which they described as "out of control."

The colony reportedly now numbers at least 70 cats.

Two local residents spend the bulk of their pension packet on feeding the colony, while the NGO, already struggling, is accepting donations to help meet the costs of a sterilization program, which it said are high: Around €75 per tom cat and between €100 and €150 per molly cat, the organization said.

