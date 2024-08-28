From June to October, Estonian shelters see huge spike in kitten numbers

Kitten season really lasts all year round, but according to nonprofit Varjupaikade MTÜ CEO Anneli Matsi, the situation at Estonia's animal shelters gets especially bad from June through the end of October, when the number of kittens they see increases exponentially. Anyone who finds an abandoned or stray animal can seek assistance by calling the state helpline at 1247.

"Through the years, we've constantly talked about how we have a kitten season," Matsi said in a recent appearance on Vikerraadio.

"So it is that starting in June and through the end of October, the number of animals – of cats specifically – who end up in our care at shelters multiplies," she explained. "I'm sorry to say, but changes that would reduce these numbers have been very slow to occur."

"In the city of Keila, the number of cats has remained under control for years thanks to neuter campaigns we've conducted each spring, with the involvement of Lääne-Harju Municipality," said Keila Animal Clinic veterinarian Jaak Jõks. "But it's definitely a huge problem, and specifically when it comes to cats."

According to Matsi, the shelter is always the consequence, not the cause.

"It starts with the person who gets the animal," she noted. "But if we're talking about abandoned or stray animals, pursuant to the Animal Protection Act, catching and housing stray animals is the responsibility of the local government."

A rescued kitten. Source: Krislin Alert

Jõks says that pet microchips are crucial, because they are linked to the owner's contact info.

"Very few cats are microchipped, and it also happens that a cat may not be registered," he noted. "With a microchip, we can find the owner in 15 minutes." The local government, he added, only has to get involved if they can't find the owner.

"When I have a dog, even a big dog, here at my clinic, the question now is – because I'm not allowed to send animals directly to the shelter and the person who found the animal can't take it to a shelter either – someone still has to track down an environmental officer to receive authorization," he continued. "The question is, what happens over the weekend, outside of working hours, and no one tends to pick up the phone."

The vet noted that little glitches always come up in these situations as well.

"Sometimes an animal welfare organization has to get involved," Jõks explained. "If the animal is injured, it can cause a bit of a shock to the person who finds it, and they may feel even more uncertain about what to do. They'll surely call the nearest vet's office – vets are helpful and will also provide initial care. But then comes the legal question of what the vet should do with the animal next."

Problems can arise when an animal is in critical condition or if the vet has to make the decision for euthanasia.

"I'm sure all vets have contributed and haven't asked for money, but if there's a need for followup treatment, is the finder willing to take [the animal] in?" he highlighted. "I lock up at the clinic at 6 o'clock; I can't leave a single animal there."

Rescued kittens. Source: Krislin Alert/Kitten Help MTÜ

In Southern Estonia, Valga Municipality recently decided it was perfectly reasonable to send lost or stray animals from Valga County all the way to Tartu. At Varjupaikade MTÜ, Anneli Matsi believes this makes no sense.

"A 60-70 kilometer radius should be the maximum, and every county should have its own animal shelter, because we're talking about local people and local animals here," she said. "If an animal is taken very far away, they end up completely anonymous, and I believe that is dangerous. Even an unchipped animal has a home and a family somewhere. Animal abandonments do happen, and when an animal ends up anonymous, it's also much easier to abandon them."

The biggest concern, however, is that people don't know what to do with an animal they've found.

"The first thing to do is call the local shelter," Matsi explained. "If there isn't one, then the local government. And if that's not possible either, such as after hours or over the weekend, then we have [Estonia's state helpline] 1247. They can pass the info on to us, and those calls come to Varjupaikade MTÜ."

If anyone calls Varjupaikade MTÜ after hours, she added, they should be sure to leave a message and the shelter nonprofit will get back to them.

