Estonia's Dolce Mia achieves glory at world cat championships in Norway

Estonia's Dolce Mia claimed the prize for world's best shorthair cat in Norway.
This week, there was a special guest in ETV's "Terevisioon" studio. Dolce Mia, who returned home to Estonia from Norway having won the title for best shorthair at the FiFe Winner Show, one of the largest cat events in the world.

"Dolce Mia has a new title – she is the best in the world in her class," said Dolce Mia's owner Nataly Poogen on ETV show "Terevisioon."  

"Cats are judged there according to the breed standard, there are a lot of different points and she was the best of her breed. Dolce Mia is an Abyssinian cat –  an aristocratic and elegant breed," Nataly explained.

Dolce Mia goes to a lot of different shows. "She's very social because she has met so many people," added Nataly.

The story of how Dolce Vita ended up moving in with Nataly and her husband Marko is actually a long one.

"My wife had wanted a cat for almost 20 years, but as she has allergies and carries an inhaler round with her, the first thing we had to look for was a breed that would be as hypoallergenic as possible. We also had to prepare our home accordingly by installing powerful air purifiers. An Abyssinian cat is not really a cat at all, it's more of a dog -cat, it does all sorts of tricks, you can throw a ball for it to fetch," said owner Marko Poogen.

According to Marko, Dolce Mia is a very curious cand attentive cat. "When I brush my teeth in the morning, she checks on the sink to see if there is still the same toothpaste and toothbrush there, and nothing has changed. She always checks on the coffee machine too," said Marko. "She's with you all the time."

Dolce Mia is such a well-mannered cat that Marko says she doesn't even come to wake her owners up in the morning. "When Dolce Mia wakes up in the morning, she will go and look for her toys and play a bit. If no one wakes up, she will just go back to sleep." Marko said.

According to Nataly, they also have e a big playpen for Dolce Mia at home.

--

Editor: Annika Remmel, Michael Cole

Source: "Terevisioon, "interviwer Liisu Lass

