Watch live from 7:30 pm: Tartu 2024 program launch

News
News

On Thursday evening, exactly 100 days before the official opening of Tartu's year as European Capital of Culture (ECOC), a special live show will take place at Aparaaditehas. During the show, which features performances by some of Estonia's top musical artists, the full program of events to be included as part of the Tartu 2024 ECOC year will be unveiled to the public.

The Tartu 2024 launch show, which is entitled "One Hundred Nights and Days to the Arts of Survival," gets underway at the Aparaaditehas creative campus from 7 p.m. It features performances by top Estonian artists Alika Milova, Mari Kalkun and Maris Pihlap, along with extreme sports athletes, acrobats, dancers and more.

Musician and producer NOËP will then perform a live set, which includes his newly created Tartu 2024 signature tune "Young Blood City."

The host for the evening is an artificial intelligence oracle, who will tell the tale of Tartu 2024's artistic concept "Arts of Survival." The AI ​​oracle was created with the help of the Tartu production studio Ö Stuudio.

At the same time, tickets will go on sale for all the events featured in Tartu's European Capital of Culture program, and the Tartu 2024 Arts of Survival book will also be available to buy.

The Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture program includes over 300 events, which will happen throughout the year in Tartu itself and across Southern Estonia.

Thursday's launch event is free to attend and is also being broadcast live on ETV with subtitles in English from 7.30 p.m. here.

The evening concludes with an after party at Kolm Tilli from 9 p.m.

More information can be found here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

