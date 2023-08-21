Gallery: Kaja Kallas hosts annual meeting of former prime ministers

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) hosted an annual meeting of the country's former prime ministers at Stenbock House on Monday.

This was the seventh time the annual event has been held, providing an opportunity for Estonia's prime ministers past and present to exchange views on current issues and the country's future.

Among the former Estonian prime ministers in attendance were Taavi Rõivas (Reform), Jüri Ratas (Center), Andrus Ansip (Reform), Andres Tarand (SDE), Mart Laar (Isamaa), Juhan Parts (Isamaa), Siim Kallas (Reform) and Tiit Vähi (People's Union of Estonia).

--

