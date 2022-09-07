Daily: Ex-MEP now teaching history at a Tallinn school

A former MEP who was dismissed as incoming head of mission to Belarus last month following an alleged drunk driving incident is now a teacher at a Tallinn high school, daily Postimees reports.

Indrek Tarand, who had been an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, would not confirm or deny his new posting, at the Tallinn Joint High School, Postimees reports (link in Estonian), though, the paper reported, Tarand appears on the school's website as a staff member, and also has a qualification as a historian and teacher of history, from the University of Tartu, and has past experience, having taught at a school in Nõva, Lääne County, in recent years.

Mehis Pever, director of the school, confirmed Tarand's appointment, noting that he was glad about it given the school had been searching for a history teacher all summer, reflecting a general shortage of teachers.

He also welcomed Tarand's wealth of experience in the field.

In mid-August, it was reported that Tarand had been due to take up a post as Estonia's highest-ranking diplomat in Belarus, following the end of Merike Kokajev's term, but this was rescinded less than a fortnight later, after he was apprehended in the small hours of August 24, attempting to leave the foreign ministry's underground parking lot by car, while under the influence of alcohol.

After Merike Kokajev finished her term as ambassador, the Minsitry of Foreign Affairs declined to send here appointed replacement, given the current security situation and the Belarusian regime's alignment with the Russian Federation before and during the current conflict in Ukraine.

Indrek Tarand was an independent MEP, one of six (now seven) representing Estonia, between 2009 and 2019. He also ran against Toomas Hendrik Ilves in the 2011 presidential election.

Schools in Estonia returned for the new academic year last Thursday, September 1.

