Daily: Ex-MEP now teaching history at a Tallinn school

News
Indrek Tarand.
Indrek Tarand. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A former MEP who was dismissed as incoming head of mission to Belarus last month following an alleged drunk driving incident is now a teacher at a Tallinn high school, daily Postimees reports.

Indrek Tarand, who had been an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, would not confirm or deny his new posting, at the Tallinn Joint High School, Postimees reports (link in Estonian), though, the paper reported, Tarand appears on the school's website as a staff member, and also has a qualification as a historian and teacher of history, from the University of Tartu, and has past experience, having taught at a school in Nõva, Lääne County, in recent years.

Mehis Pever, director of the school, confirmed Tarand's appointment, noting that he was glad about it given the school had been searching for a history teacher all summer, reflecting a general shortage of teachers.

He also welcomed Tarand's wealth of experience in the field.

In mid-August, it was reported that Tarand had been due to take up a post as Estonia's highest-ranking diplomat in Belarus, following the end of Merike Kokajev's term, but this was rescinded less than a fortnight later, after he was apprehended in the small hours of August 24, attempting to leave the foreign ministry's underground parking lot by car, while under the influence of alcohol.

After Merike Kokajev finished her term as ambassador, the Minsitry of Foreign Affairs declined to send here appointed replacement, given the current security situation and the Belarusian regime's alignment with the Russian Federation before and during the current conflict in Ukraine.

Indrek Tarand was an independent MEP, one of six (now seven) representing Estonia, between 2009 and 2019. He also ran against Toomas Hendrik Ilves in the 2011 presidential election.

Schools in Estonia returned for the new academic year last Thursday, September 1.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:52

Baltic states reach agreement on limiting Russian tourists

14:34

Officials: Estonia's Moscow embassy well prepared if threats arise

14:17

Daily: Ex-MEP now teaching history at a Tallinn school

14:04

Global Estonian Report: September 7-14

13:50

Erki Tammiksaar: Green transition more important in words than action

13:37

Minister promises to avoid strike when fighting for teachers' pay rise

13:13

Justice chancellor lukewarm to minister's constitutional monitoring idea

12:45

Estonian leaders congratulate new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

12:21

Food industry calls for state energy costs support as inflationary curb

12:17

Bear spotted on Hiiumaa island

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

03.09

Ratas: Center Party considering expelling MP over 'Nazis' remarks

06.09

Estonia buys 10 more electric trains

05.09

Tallinn Airport opens new waiting area for low-cost airline passengers

06.09

Maris Lauri: Russia is also at war with Estonia

06.09

Utilitas to replace natural gas with diesel for Tallinn district heating

05.09

Switching to European track gauge would cost €8.7 billion

06.09

Experts: Energy crisis to continue at least another four years

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: