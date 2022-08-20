Gallery: President hosts August 20 reception at Kadriorg Rose Garden

Continuing a tradition first introduced by President Toomas Hendrik Ilves in 2007, President Alar Karis held a reception in the Rose Garden of the Presidential Palace in Kadriorg on Saturday in honor of the Day of Restoration of Independence.

The reception, which marked the 31st anniversary of Estonia regaining its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, was attended by personalities from Estonia's cultural, political and intellectual worlds.

