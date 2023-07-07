Admiral Bellingshausen to negotiate the Northwest passage through summer

News
The Admiral Bellingshausen sailing past an ice berg on its trip to navigate the Northwest passage.
The Admiral Bellingshausen sailing past an ice berg on its trip to navigate the Northwest passage. Source: ERR
News

Estonian yacht the Admiral Bellingshausen is making a bid to pass through the famed Northwest passage this summer, ERR's Menu Portal reports. The vessel has already extensively sailed at the other end of the globe.

Tiit Pruuli, head of the expedition, told ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" that there is no getting away from the wet and cold on the Bellingshausen that far North, even in summer. "It couldn't be deemed major suffering as yet, but it's hardly a Caribbean cruise either. You can feel the icy breath of the Arctic," Pruuli, already at sea, told "Ringvaade's" Grete Lõbu, via video-link.

The Northwest Passage, which connects the Atlantic with the Pacific, is only navigable, by most vessels, for a very short period of the year. "We hope that we will prevail, though the weather forecasts for this summer are not particularly bright," Pruuli added. "There is plenty of ice, and the ice pack moves quite a lot. But we still hope to make it through. The most critical point will come at the end of September to the beginning of August," he went on.

Pruuli conceded that there is little answer to the forces of nature, meaning that the lives and well-being of the crew and the vessel are paramount. "In the case of last resort, one has to turn back when there's nothing else that can be done," he added.

Even that is not guaranteed – the pack ice can enclose the vessel off from the route whence it came, though tech, satellites, skilled ice pilots and more will help to minimize this risk, Pruuli added.

The original "Ringvaade" slot (in Estonian) is here.

While the Vikings and others once navigated the region, the "Little Ice Age" of the late middle ages and early modern periods put paid to attempts to make it through the labyrinthian Northwest Passage, which can be done via more than one route and from two directions (ie. from the Atlantic or from the Pacific), again. One of the most famous, if ill-fated expeditions aimed at doing so, took place in the 1840s and was led by British Royal Navy officer Sir John Franklin. It has been immortalized both in song and by the fact that the relatively well-preserved remains of some of the expedition's crew members were exhumed in the 1980s.

The Admiral Bellingshausen is a 24-meter, Dutch-built ketch, named after explorer, Imperial Russian naval officer and Saaremaa native Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen (1778-1852), widely credited with having discovered the Antarctic ice shelf, at completely the opposite end of the globe from the Bellingshausen's current location.

A 2019-2020 expedition saw the Admiral Bellingshausen sail to Antarctica.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kerttu Kaldoja

Source: 'Ringvaade'

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:50

Aas: Apparent peace in Center Party is over

15:45

Admiral Bellingshausen to negotiate the Northwest passage through summer

15:44

Yana Toom: After the council meeting, I felt as if I no longer existed

15:21

WTA news site: Kontaveit's next moves include going to college in the US

14:00

Artists announced for Tallinn Photomonth's main exhibition

13:30

Digital giants' advertising revenue in Estonia unknown and untaxed

12:55

Neivelt: Business support should be stopped at European level

12:32

Estonia passed up on opportunity for 'cheap' EU loan

11:57

Minister satisfied with Baltic region defense plan ahead of Vilnius summit

11:13

Statistics: Tourism in Estonia up 7 percent on year to May

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.07

Average road speed measurement trials to take place through summer

03.07

New residential area with 1,000 apartments planned for Tallinn's outskirts

06.07

Tallinn Airport buys new equipment to scan liquids, electronics in luggage

06.07

Profits account for 40 percent of recent price hike

05.07

Ericsson to build €155 m production and technology facility in Tallinn

06.07

Tallinn hotels unable to make up for winter shortfall this summer

06.07

Pruunsild donates €1 million to three opposition parties, Center returns it Updated

06.07

Research vessel to depart for MS Estonia wreckage site in two weeks

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: