Estonian space psychologist studies the human psyche in extreme conditions

Andres Käosaar, a psychologist from Estonia living and working in the United States, studies how people behave in isolation and extreme conditions, such as Antarctica and on space missions. He also tests those insights on himself.

There are few space psychologists in the world. "Even in the United States, where I live and work, there are maybe only 10 to fifteen people fully dedicated to this field," Käosaar told "Vikerhommik."

The field studies teamwork under extreme conditions, such as on long-term spaceflights or polar missions. Käosaar's journey began on his own in 2018 when he decided to apply for an internship at the European Space Agency.

"I wrote a cover letter not even knowing that a profession like space psychologist actually existed," he recalled.

Although he was not accepted that time, the feedback he received led him deeper into academic research. In Portugal, he eventually found a researcher willing to mentor him.

Practical science in isolation: diaries and polar missions

At the heart of space psychology is human behavior, relationships, and emotional regulation in long-term isolated environments.

Käosaar gathers data from teams wintering in Antarctica and from NASA-funded space analog missions.

"We get diary entries from people who are locked in for eight months. Reading them is difficult, the emotions they describe are often abstract. That is why I wanted to live through those same experiences myself," he said.

The researcher has participated in several missions in Poland and the United States and has worked in Antarctica. These experiences have allowed him to combine his background in clinical psychology with emotional regulation in isolation, which is the focus of his research.

Teamwork under pressure

One of the key conclusions Käosaar has drawn from his work and personal experience is how interpersonal communication and cooperation are influenced by implicit attitudes, differing communication styles, and cultural perceptions.

In high-stress and isolated environments, such as at polar research stations or on space missions, even a minor communication mishap can escalate into a serious conflict.

Andres Käosaar primarily studies how people cope with stress and isolation in extreme conditions. Source: Andres Käosaar

In Antarctica, Käosaar was paired with a scientist from Poland, and they had to spend an extended period together in a closed and harsh environment. Their personalities and communication styles turned out to be complete opposites.

"I have a tendency not to talk much unless someone asks me something. But he assumed that if a person is not speaking, it means they do not want to talk, so he never asked anything," Käosaar explained. This led the partner to perceive him as withdrawn or even angry, while Käosaar himself saw the other as rude and self-centered.

"That surprised me. How difficult it actually was to get along with someone like that. And it was hard for him too," Käosaar admitted. Eventually, the conflict between the two psychologists was resolved constructively.

"After a couple of weeks, we addressed it, sat down, and talked things through. But it showed how difficult it can be even for professionals to manage their personal reactions in an environment of constant physical and mental strain."

Käosaar said there needs to be a shared understanding of what behavior is acceptable within the team. "If your team holds different beliefs about emotional expression — one thinks everything should be said out loud, the other thinks everyone should control themselves — you are going to have a problem. Especially if someone suddenly explodes or completely shuts down."

That is why Käosaar considers it crucial to shape the internal team climate before the mission even begins. "We have to establish in advance what everyone considers acceptable and what the expectations are. Only then can we talk about honesty and openness. Otherwise, even small differences in perception can turn into major conflicts, especially when you are stuck with someone for eight months and cannot leave."

Although Käosaar's participation was limited to a summer expedition, he believes winter missions in Antarctica — which can last up to eight months in a fully sealed base — are even more similar to real-life space scenarios. "You simply cannot leave. You might end up in a situation where you have to wait months to get out. That makes it a true testing ground for the human psyche."

Compared to space, Antarctica is still more accessible and tourists even fly there in summer. But the winter isolation, when it is – 60°C and dark, present conditions of similar difficulty. "Space definitely has its mystery. But wintering in Antarctica comes very close, for me, at least. And if I were offered the chance, I'd go again," Käosaar said.

Crossing the ocean

This December, Käosaar will set out to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a rowing boat with three companions. Although none of them had prior sailing or rowing experience, they've been working on the project for three years.

Andres Käosaar Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

"We are setting off on December 12. Two row while two rest, rotating like that for 40 straight days. We have zero experience at sea, but the boat moves and we know where to go depending on wind direction," the researcher explained.

For him, the expedition functions as a scientific experiment testing teamwork under extreme conditions. "Physically it is brutal — salt water, heat, constant dampness. You are sitting for days on end. But that is exactly what makes it a kind of personal space mission for me."

The two-month ocean voyage means Käosaar will put his doctoral studies and work on hold. "My boss and supervisor said it is insane, but go for it," he said.

Käosaar is studying at the University of Central Florida but admits that Orlando is not a good fit for him. "You cannot manage without a car, and as a student it is financially really hard. For me, the quality of life does not compare to Estonia," he told the show. The climate is also unpleasant. "The constant humidity just gets on your nerves," he said.

In Estonia, even public transport feels like a luxury. "If a bus is a minute late, people complain. Over there, the bus just does not show up at all."

'I'd go to space tomorrow if I could'

Although Käosaar's work takes place mostly on Earth, his goal still points upward, toward actual space.

"If I were offered the chance, I'd go tomorrow," he said.

Space adds a sense of mystery and pressure that simply cannot be fully replicated on Earth, the researcher believes.

"Space is still out of reach—that's what makes it so captivating. But until I can get there, I'll keep experimenting here: on land, at sea, and in Antarctica."

--

