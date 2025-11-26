X!

Estonia's ski resorts gear up for winter season

snow cannon. Source: ERR
Snow is already on the ground across much of Estonia and skiing enthusiasts may get their first runs in before the end of November.

Snow cannons were activated Monday evening on the Tehvandi ski trails in Otepää. However, colder temperatures are needed for higher-quality ski snow.

"To create a good cross-country ski trail for athletes, hobbyists, and schoolchildren, you really need drier snow so it can be shaped properly and provide a good skiing experience. With sledding hills, the icier the slide, the better, but in our case, the snow needs to be drier, and we need more freezing temperatures," said Jaak Mae, CEO of the Tehvandi Sports Center.

Dedicated skiers are already on the trails, despite the thin layer of snow and preparations for the first competitions are underway.

"It's pretty bleak right now, but they are making snow, and it could soon start getting spread out. Then the trail might become quite good," skier Harrys told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"The first competitions are probably toward the end of December, so we have to start getting ready. I've been doing sports for 10 years now, and I think I'll keep going," said skier Artur.

At Väike Munamägi, the goal is to start the season before the beginning of December. The center's director said winters are getting milder, which means they must invest more and more in snow production.

"Right now, we are running a record number of 15 snow cannons simultaneously. Year by year, we keep pushing the limits. This year, we received a completely new generation of snow cannons that can produce snow even with minimal freezing temperatures. With just a couple degrees below zero, which used to be a total waste of time, we can now make snow," said Priit Tammemägi, CEO of AS Suusakeskused.

In downtown Otepää, snow cannons have been operating at the Winterplace winter park since Sunday. A week's worth of freezing temperatures would still be needed to open the slopes.

"Here in Otepää, as soon as temperatures drop below freezing in late autumn, we roll out the snow cannons and fire them up. We actually started a week ago, managed to run them for 24 hours, tested the equipment, and since last Sunday they've been running continuously. Right now, the forecast shows we'll have several more days to keep making snow," said Siim Kalda, manager of Otepää Winterplace.

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

