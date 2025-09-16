Gallery: Narva lions removed from riverside promenade for restoration

Last Friday, a series of lion sculptures installed on the Narva promenade in 2015 were temporarily removed to undergo restoration work.

The sculptures, which have suffered plenty of wear and tear in their decade by the river, will be returned to their rightful home after around a month.

The restoration work involves cleaning the surfaces of the lions, repairing damaged elements and applying a new layer of protective coating. All the work will be carried out under the supervision of the sculptures' creator, Aivar Simson, according to the City of Narva's official website.

According to the Narva authorities, the timeframe may be adjusted depending on the condition of the sculptures and if any additional defects are discovered during the work.

The city authorities have assured the public that the newly-spruced up sculptures will soon be back to watch over the river from their spot on the promenade, where they have become one of the city's best-known attractions.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!