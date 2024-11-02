X!

Stalker Themepark brings large-scale contemporary art to Narva

News
Stalker Themepark in Narva.
Stalker Themepark in Narva. Source: Stalker Themepark
News

The easternmost point of Stalker Themepark opened at Narva's Kreenholm Manufactory this week, creating a new space to display contemporary Estonian art in the border city.

Stalker theme parks have been created by artists in abandoned and dilapidated industrial buildings in many parts of Estonia. The spaces are inspired by Andrei Tarkovski's 1979 science fiction "Stalker".

The latest exhibition space in Narva is located in the former factory and cotton warehouses.  

"Kreenholm today has a very zoned, almost post-traumatic environment. It's not as though aliens came here and wreaked havoc, but the entire Industrial Revolution has left it just as it is. In Kreenholm, this setting is even aesthetically enjoyable, but in many places across Ida-Viru County, that's not the case," said theme park cultural coordinator Indrek Leht.

The team says the parks create a "unique opportunity" to display contemporary Estonian art, which can be difficult to show elsewhere.

Stalker Themepark in Narva, Source: Stalker Themepark

"Indeed, these are enormously large objects; no one can afford to buy them, and there's nowhere to put them — even museums do not have the means to store them. Well, here is an opportunity! Yes, they can be placed all around, and the works are not bad, are they?" said artist Raoul Kurvitz.

Alongside Kurvitz, work by Leonardo Meigas, Iris Müntel, Margus Kontus, Kadi Nool and DARKovSKY are on display, as well as an object called "Hälo" (by Martin Melioranski, Jan Graps, Ken Ruut). 

There are currently three Stalker theme parks in Estonia and more are planned for Ida-Viru County.

The park in Narva is the result of cooperation with Narva Gate OÜ and Narva Art Residence NART. It is supported by the EU's Just Transition Fund and the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:59

Tallinn Municipal Police increase presence in Old Town

12:26

Opposition parties criticize coalition's voting amendment proposal

10:59

Construction of Tartu's skating rink starts next week

10:42

Stalker Themepark brings large-scale contemporary art to Narva

10:07

Climate ministry denies outside influence in phosphorite mining

08:23

Developers expect high interest in Tallinn prison auction

08:03

'Dangerous' weather warning still in force on Estonia's coast on Saturday

01.11

Full Tallinn and Tartu program announced for Black Nights Film Festival

01.11

Estonian PM in Latvia: Rail Baltica must be completed by 2030

01.11

PPA chief responds to criticism: Cuts mean reorganizing work in all agencies Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

01.11

First snow falls in Narva

01.11

EDF colonel: North Korean units in Ukraine likely to suffer heavy losses

31.10

Analyst: October price rises in Estonia came as a nasty surprise

01.11

Tallinn's old trolleybuses make their final journeys

01.11

Economist: Rising car sales and declining retail sales are linked

31.10

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

01.11

Estonian people starting to overcome small nation complex

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo