Stalker Themepark brings large-scale contemporary art to Narva

The easternmost point of Stalker Themepark opened at Narva's Kreenholm Manufactory this week, creating a new space to display contemporary Estonian art in the border city.

Stalker theme parks have been created by artists in abandoned and dilapidated industrial buildings in many parts of Estonia. The spaces are inspired by Andrei Tarkovski's 1979 science fiction "Stalker".

The latest exhibition space in Narva is located in the former factory and cotton warehouses.

"Kreenholm today has a very zoned, almost post-traumatic environment. It's not as though aliens came here and wreaked havoc, but the entire Industrial Revolution has left it just as it is. In Kreenholm, this setting is even aesthetically enjoyable, but in many places across Ida-Viru County, that's not the case," said theme park cultural coordinator Indrek Leht.

The team says the parks create a "unique opportunity" to display contemporary Estonian art, which can be difficult to show elsewhere.

Stalker Themepark in Narva, Source: Stalker Themepark

"Indeed, these are enormously large objects; no one can afford to buy them, and there's nowhere to put them — even museums do not have the means to store them. Well, here is an opportunity! Yes, they can be placed all around, and the works are not bad, are they?" said artist Raoul Kurvitz.

Alongside Kurvitz, work by Leonardo Meigas, Iris Müntel, Margus Kontus, Kadi Nool and DARKovSKY are on display, as well as an object called "Hälo" (by Martin Melioranski, Jan Graps, Ken Ruut).

There are currently three Stalker theme parks in Estonia and more are planned for Ida-Viru County.

The park in Narva is the result of cooperation with Narva Gate OÜ and Narva Art Residence NART. It is supported by the EU's Just Transition Fund and the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!