X!

Domestic tourism falls in Ida-Viru County as international visitors increase

News
Tourists.
Tourists. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

While fewer Estonian holidaymakers visited Ida-Viru County this year than usual, the number of foreign tourists to the region has increased. There has also been a noticeable rise in overnight stays by Russian tourists, due to the increased difficulty in crossing the border.

The Ida-Viru tourism cluster has been working hard to attract more Finnish tourists for a number of years and things have started to improve in that regard. The Saka Manor Hotel has, for instance, welcomed a third more guests from Finland this year.

"For Finns, our location is special. They definitely like our coastline and the history of the manor. I believe that more groups are coming from there," said Salle Rätsep, managing director of Saka Manor.

"As a whole, the percentage of both Finns and Latvians in Estonia has dropped. So, in that sense we are seeing the opposite to the trend, in a very good way," said Kadri Jalonen, tourism coordinator for Ida-Viru County.

The number of overnight stays by Latvians and Finns in Ida-Viru County increased by twenty percent this year. At the same time, there are fewer domestic tourists in the region compared to last year. The decrease is not huge, however, only five percent.

"We ourselves also have to analyze where they (domestic tourists – ed.) have disappeared to. It was noticed in July, so we also know when it happened. But there are no answers at the moment," Jalonen said.

Narva's Valge Kõrvits (White Pumpkin) Café and Restaurant has seen a large number of tourists from Finland and Germany this year, though there were fewer Estonians. There is a lot of competition to attract domestic tourists.

"We have started to offer things that are more affordable for our guests. We looked a bit at the menu, to make it tasty and surprising on the one hand, but also affordable on the other," says Natalya Vovdenko, owner Valge Kõrvits.

What does appear surprising is the growth in Russian tourism, with almost twice as many Russians staying in the county's hotels than last year.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

08.11

Domestic tourism falls in Ida-Viru County as international visitors increase

08.11

Former Estonian First Lady Helle Meri passes away

08.11

New exhibition of Estonian toys opens at Tartu Toy Museum

08.11

Ukrainian border guards enhance skills at Estonian Academy of Security Sciences

08.11

Inflation also impacting Estonia's science labs

08.11

Estonia's Dolce Mia achieves glory at world cat championships in Norway

08.11

Gallery: Ämari Air Base's runway reopens

08.11

Estonia's tennis players of the year are Mark Lajal, Ingrid Neel

08.11

Konstantin Vassiljev retires from professional football

08.11

Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv Updated

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

08.11

Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.11

Tallink CEO: Estonia has become expensive for tourists

07.11

Offshore wind farms do not interfere with Estonia's radar operations

05.11

Rare mushroom may have been found in Estonia for first time

08.11

Kohtla-Järve to demolish 10 empty apartment buildings

08.11

Gallery: Ämari Air Base's runway reopens

08.11

Estonia's Frankenburg Technologies to test air defense missiles in Ukraine

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo