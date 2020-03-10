Gallery: Jüri Arrak exhibition 'Arrak in the 21st Century' opens in Tallinn

On Monday, March 9, Jüri Arrak's exhibition "Arrak in 21st Century" was opened at the Tallinn Haus Gallery.

Jüri Arrak (born 1946) graduated from the Estonian National Arts Academy's (EKA) metalwork faculty in 1966. Arrak has worked in several mediums, being most noted as a graphic artist and painter.

Jüri Arrak, whose surrealistic and socially sensitive mythological world has been unmistakably recognizable, was a member of a community of freelancers named ANK '64, which ignored the canon of direct realism and moved in the rhythm of western artistic innovation.

In 1969, he became a member of the Estonian Artists' Association. Arrak won the Kristjan Raud Art Award in 1990, the Annual Award of the Cultural Endowment in 1996, the Konrad Mägi Award in 1997 and, two times, the Annual Award of the Estonian Artists Association. In 1999, he was chosen as one of the ten most important artists amont the one hundred most important Estonian people of the 20th Century.

