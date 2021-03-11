Monument for Konrad Mägi planned for Tartu Town Hall Square

Tartu city government has announced an idea contest for a memorial monument for painter Konrad Mägi. The monument is planned to stand in front of a studio named after the artist on the Town Hall Square, the last place Mägi lived.

"Creative approaches are expected of idea contest participants are, expressing the heritage of the modernist artist," said Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas. "We are looking for the most suitable solution to capture his heritage in cooperation with the Konrad Mägi Foundation, the Estonian Sculptors' Union, the Pallas University of Applied Sciences and representatives of the Tartu Art Museum."

Konrad Mägi Foundation chairman Enn Kunila said the monument is supposed to not only speak of the man, but painting and its value in general. "Paint was the most important part of Konrad Mägi's paintings and searching for special spiritual experiences through that and we hope this monument can bring out the specifity of Mägi's art," he said.

The city of Tartu has operated a studio in the artist's name for decades with the building receiving extensive renovations last year. The monument is planned to decorate the face of that same building on Raekoja plats 8, Tartu.

The idea contest entries are to be brought to the Tartu City Government's architecture and construction department on Küüni tänav 5, 51004, Tartu (keyword "Konrad Mägi").

The best entries will be awarded as follows: first place - €7,000, second place - €4,000, third place - €3,000.

The panel of judges in charge of the idea contest consists of city architect Tõnis Arjus, Enn Kunila, Pallas Art College sculpture department head Anne Rudanovski, Estonian Sculptors' Union member and sculptor Jana Huul and Tartu Art Museum director Joanna Hoffmann.

Konrad Mägi's "Norwegian Landscape" (1909). Source: Art Museum of Estonia

--

