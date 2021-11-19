Konrad Mägi piece sold in Sweden breaks Estonian auction record

A piece by Estonian artist Konrad Mägi called "Roma" ("Rome") was sold for more than €300,000 in the Bukowski auction house in Sweden on Thursday, breaking an Estonian record.

The final hammer price for "Roma" ended up around €300,000 and another €70,000 was tacked on to the price for additional costs. This breaks the record for the most expensive Estonian artwork ever sold, doubling the price on Johann Köler's "Tatarlanna Mšatka mõisa aias", which was sold in 2008 for €172,561.

In addition to "Rooma", an untitled Konrad Mäe piece was sold on Thursday for nearly €300,000.

--

