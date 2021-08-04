Only second and third place awarded for Konrad Mägi monument contest

The Konrad Mägi Studio building in Tartu Town Hall Square. Source: Lilian Lukka
Only awards for second and third place were given out to the 17 works presented for a contest for a memorial monument for painter Konrad Mägi (1878–1925). According to the judging panel, there were no suitable works to be chosen as the final winner.

"Klaaspärlimäng" (authors Tarmo Ladva and Uku Põllumaa), which finished second in the public contest, was lauded by the panel of judges for its dignity and visibility. The solution's ambition is not to dominate the location, but to have an understandable and respectful effect on its surroundings. The authors will be rewarded with €4,000 for their work.

Third place was given to "Konradi pilk" (authors Kirke Kangro and Toomas Tammis). The panel praised the idea's modern and unexpected solution in the way it used color and space, but considered it too difficult a project on the facade of the studio named after the artist on Town Hall Square in Tartu. The authors were given a €3,000 reward.

According to panel member Anne Rudanovksi, the search for a suitable monument is looking for a work that has been inspired by Konrad Mägi's work and life. "Among the works presented, there were many that mostly dealt with decorating the building and creating illusions instead of giving meaning to the location and space," Rudanovski said.

Panel head and city architect Tõnis Arjus specified that the judges decided against giving out the first-place reward because they did not find an idea that was suitable and realizable. The goal of the contest was to sign a tender agreement with the winner, but since there was no suitable winner found, no such contract will be signed yet. Arjus said the panel will continue looking for a monument to the Estonian artist.

The city of Tartu has operated a studio in the artist's name for decades and the building underwent extensive renovations last year. The monument will stand in front of the same building at Raekoja plats 8.

The panel of judges in charge of the idea contest consists of city architect Tõnis Arjus, Enn Kunila, Pallas Art College sculpture department head Anne Rudanovski, Estonian Sculptors' Union member and sculptor Jana Huul and Tartu Art Museum director Joanna Hoffmann.

"Klaaspärlimäng". Source: Tarmo Ladva and Uku Põllumaa

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Only second and third place awarded for Konrad Mägi monument contest

