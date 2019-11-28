ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Konrad Mägi art exhibition to open in Turin on Friday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Konrad Mägi's
Konrad Mägi's "Norwegian Landscape" (1909). Source: Art Museum of Estonia
News

"Konrad Mägi: The Light of the North," a new exhibition featuring the works of the eponymous Estonian painter, will be opened by President Kersti Kaljulaid at the Musei Reali di Torino in Turin, Italy on Friday.

The new exhibition, which is curated by Eero Epner and was developed in cooperation between the Art Museum of Estonia and the Musei Reali, has been timed to fall during the 100th anniversary of Mägi's trip to Italy, the Art Museum of Estonia said in a press release.

Including more than 50 paintings, portraits and sketches, it will be one of the artist's biggest solo shows in Europe.

Pieces included in the exhibition have come from the collections of the Art Museum of Estonia, Tartu Art Museum, the Estonian Students' Society (EÜS), and the private collections of Enn Kunila and Peeter Värnik.

Konrad Mägi (1878-1925) is considered the father of modern Estonian painting, and with his bold use of color and light effects has been compared to Vincent van Gogh and Alfred Sisley.

According to Musei Reali director Enrica Pagella, "The Light of the North" will simultaneously provide visitors with discovery and a challenge.

"I am sure that museum visitors will enjoy getting to know the artist's works, but I also assume that it will be quite the challenge for them as well," Pagella said. "On the one hand, we're introducing the to a relatively unknown artist and their world, which has been molded by experiences and encounters in Estonia, St. Petersburg, Paris and Rome. On the other hand, Mägi's paintings provide viewers with a real challenge, as his visual style, while straightforward, includes symbolism from a variety of artistic movements, from Art Nouveau and Fauvism to Impressionism and Expressionism, that must be interpreted against the backdrop of personal sources of inspiration like something that is from some faraway foreign land and follows only the practices of their homeland. Mägi is painter that, with his use of imagery, color and light, has added his on chapter to the cultural history of Europe."

Visitors will also be able to watch a special documentary about Mägi made especially for the new exhibition by director Marianne Kõrver.

"Konrad Mägi: The Light of the North" will be open to visitors at the Musei Reali di Torino from Nov. 30, 2019 through March 8, 2020. The exhibition will thereafter reopen in Espoo, Finland in fall 2021.

Click here for tickets and more information about the Musei Reali. 

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

artkonrad mägiitalyexhibitionsturin
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
11:57

Kaia Kanepi through to round two of Czech Republic ITF tournament

11:35

State audit office awards €100,000 in performance bonuses in 2019

11:07

Gallery: Saaremaa gold bracelet on display for just five days

10:43

Chancellor of Justice: Currently no risk of politicization of officials

10:16

Peterkop: Estonia has found success with its apolitical officialdom

09:44

Konrad Mägi art exhibition to open in Turin on Friday

09:14

Paper: Järvik influenced PRIA in interests of three different businesses

08:55

M.V.Wool seeking relief from courts following factory closure injunction

08:23

British forces in Baltics would be 'outgunned' by Russia, says think tank

27.11

Gallery: Governor General of Canada Julie Payette visits Estonia

27.11

What the papers say: Ice, temporary workers, speaking Estonian in Narva

27.11

Foreign minister: I have no doubt about Turkey's commitment to NATO

27.11

Estonia and Ukraine to develop e-states together

27.11

Paper: Four-lane highways plan given time frame

27.11

Southeastern border construction may begin early next year

27.11

Prosecutor's Office has not launched investigation into SEB

27.11

Prime minister asks startups to stay in Estonia

27.11

Tallinn city government aims to take hazardous freight off city rail routes

27.11

Estonian archer sets new youth record

27.11

Paper: Estonian postal workers facing same situation as in Finland

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: