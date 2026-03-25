Minister: Joint deterrence key on Russian shadow fleet in Mediterranean as well as in Baltic

The recent case of a stricken Russian "shadow fleet" vessel in the Mediterranean has highlighted the need for joint action on the matter, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

The minister made his remarks while on an official visit to Rome Tuesday, where he met with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani.

The foreign ministers discussed in detail steps to deter Russia's shadow fleet.

"Russia uses the shadow fleet to circumvent sanctions and finance its war machine, and this poses a threat both in the Baltic Sea and in the Mediterranean, as clearly illustrated by the case of the shadow fleet vessel Arctic Metagaz, which is currently at risk of sinking between Italy and Malta," Tsahkna said.

The pair also focused on the latest developments in the Middle East, as well as Russia's aggression against Ukraine and their impact on European security.

As NATO allies and EU partners, Estonia and Italy face similar challenges in areas such as the economy, competitiveness and security, and Tsahkna noted the contribution recently made by Italy's Air Force, which has taken part in the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission out of Ämari Air Base.

"Estonia highly values Italy's contribution to the defense of NATO's eastern flank through its participation in the NATO air policing mission in Ämari, where, particularly on September 19 last year, Italy demonstrated highly professional conduct in defending NATO airspace during a violation by three Russian fighter aircraft," the minister continued via a press release.

This interoperability goes beyond the eastern flank too, Tsahkna noted. "At the same time, Estonia is committed to NATO's 360-degree approach, addressing threats emanating from the south through participation in various missions, including in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea."

Shared security, economic resilience, and a clear understanding of today's threats unite Estonia and Italy as NATO allies and EU partners. Grateful for a substantive meeting with my Italian counterpart @Antonio_Tajani in Rome.



We discussed developments in the Middle East and… pic.twitter.com/8WmJN0hZyq — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) March 24, 2026

The meeting also addressed achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. "Russia's brutal attacks against Ukraine last night show that Russia has not changed anything in its aggression against Ukraine. Therefore, Europe must keep its focus on supporting Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia," Tsahkna added.

The minister noted it was "in the interests of European security as a whole that Russia does not succeed in changing borders by force," which will be achievable provided "Europe is prepared to stand firm against the most serious and long-term threat emanating from Russia," Tsahkna said. All this makes paramount continued support for Ukraine, and increased pressure on Russia, including by establishing a special tribunal to try war crimes, and bolstering the NATO alliance and its deterrence and defensive posture, the minister went on.

Tsahkna's meeting with Tajani also addressed Estonia's initiative to impose entry bans to the Schengen area on Russian combatants. Tsahkna noted the significant development last week, when the European Council called for the European Commission to find solutions to the issue of Russian war veterans entering the EU and presenting a potential threat that way. The foreign minister expressed his gratitude to Italy for its cooperation on this, and raised the issue of Russia potentially taking part this year's Venice Biennale cultural exhibition.

Tsahkna also met with Senator Stefania Craxi, Chair of the Italian Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, and took part as a guest in the committee's weekly informal meeting. He also met with Senator Giulio Terzi di Sant'Agata, Chair of the Senate Committee on European Union Policies, while in Rome.

The Arctic Metagaz is an LNG tanker which is under tow to a port in Libya after attack by Ukrainian drones in the Mediterranean earlier this month. It is a shadow fleet vessel.

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