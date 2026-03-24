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Minister: Tuesday's wave of Russian attacks shows need to keep full focus on Ukraine

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Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Egert Kamenik/MFA
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Russia's aggression continues at full force, meaning the focus must remain on Ukraine despite conflict in other parts of the world, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Wednesday.

The minister made his remarks while on an official visit to Italy and after a night of mass waves of Russian strikes on Ukraine.

"During the night, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone attack, using ballistic missiles and an enormous number of drones, striking targets across Ukraine. This is yet another reminder that Russia's aggression has not ended and that Russia has not abandoned its objectives. The threat level in the country remains high even this morning," Tsahkna said.

"While the attention of the international community is increasingly focused on developments in the Middle East, this must not overshadow the most important issue for European security. Achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine must remain our central objective. This requires consistent and firm support for Ukraine, politically, economically and militarily. At the same time, it is essential to ensure that Russia does not benefit from developments in the Middle East or gain additional resources to finance its aggression. I am on a visit to Italy today and will also discuss continued support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia in my meetings here. Strong pressure on Russia must continue," the minister continued via a press release.

Tuesday night's strikes on Ukraine involved ballistic and cruise missiles as well as swarms of drones. In Zaporizhzhia oblast in southern Ukraine, at least one person was killed and five were injured. In Poltava, in central Ukraine, two people were killed and 11 injured. According to media reports, one man was also killed in Kherson, in the south. Strikes were also recorded in Kharkiv, in the north of the country, and in several other parts of Ukraine. Explosions were even heard in western Ukraine, in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Russia used a total of 426 missiles and drones, including seven Iskander-M or S-400 ballistic missiles, 18 Kh-101 cruise missiles, five Iskander-K cruise missiles, four guided missiles, and 392 attack drones and other types of UAVs.
Ukrainian air defences shot down or disrupted 390 targets, including 25 missiles and 365 drones.

Russian strikes in southern Ukraine also caused the outage of the Isaccea–Vulcănești high-voltage power line in neighboring Moldova. The connection is used for exporting electricity to Romania, to Moldova's west.

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