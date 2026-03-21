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EU takes up Estonia's proposal to restrict visas for Russian fighters

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Russian troops during a military exercise.
Russian troops during a military exercise. Source: Alexander Polegenko/ZUMAPRESS.com/Scanpix
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EU leaders from 25 countries agreed this week to take up Estonia's proposal to restrict visas for Russian fighters as possible security threats.

At the European Council summit in Brussels this week, leaders flagged former Russian combatants who fought in Ukraine as a possible security concern.

"The European Council highlights the potential threat posed to the EU's internal security by Russian ex-combatants having participated in the aggression against Ukraine," the Council said, calling on the Commission to present possible solutions while respecting member states' authority.

The language appeared in a separate document adopted alongside Council conclusions Thursday.

Because Hungarian prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been blocking Ukraine-related measures, EU leaders have increasingly issued such decisions outside the main conclusions, which require unanimous support.

Thursday's Ukraine decisions were backed by 25 leaders, with Hungary and Slovakia opting out.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Estonia first raised the issue in January, when Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) proposed banning all men who fought in the Russian military in Ukraine from entering the Schengen area.

Citing a senior Estonian diplomat, Politico wrote that after four years of fighting, this would extend to hundreds of thousands, if not a million or more, Russians. Some also have criminal backgrounds, raising concerns they could pose risks including violent offenses.

"Russian fighters are a real threat to European security: combat-tested, hostile toward Europe and prime targets for recruitment by Russian intelligence," Tsahkna tweeted Thursday.

"Estonia's message has been that Russian fighters who have fought against Ukraine must have no place in Europe," he emphasized in a Foreign Ministry press release, praising the European Council's acknowledgement of the issue a "significant step."

While not a legislative body, the European Council sets the EU's political direction and priorities, mandating the Commission to draft legislation accordingly.

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Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

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