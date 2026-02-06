X!

Estonia bans over 1,000 more Russian soldiers from entering Schengen zone

News
Russian soldiers (Photo is illustrative).
Russian soldiers (Photo is illustrative). Source: Pavel Egorov / Unsplash
News

This week, Estonia banned a further 1,073 combatants who fought for Russia in its war against Ukraine from entering the Schengen zone.

"Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine is one of the most severe crimes against humanity," said Estonian Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200).

"Russian soldiers who fought and continue to fight in Ukraine have killed, destroyed, raped and looted. Closing the common European security space and the Schengen zone to them is in the interests of everyone's security," Taro added.

"Based on previous wars unleashed by Russia, for example in Afghanistan or Chechnya, we know that people returning from the front line begin to seek new opportunities involving violence and organized crime," the minister continued.

Taro also said that aggression must come at a cost to the aggressor.

"The European Union has imposed political and economic sanctions against Russia as an aggressor state. However, this is not just the Kremlin's war, as hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens have fought and are fighting against Ukraine. This war of aggression has to come at a price for all of them. Closing the Schengen zone to them is one part of that price. It cannot be the case that one day you are killing people, and then the next you are relaxing in civilized Europe," the interior minister said.

"I have emphasized this point in many recent meetings with our international partners. Our approach is recognized, understood and will definitely be supported. As the desired result is the same – a safer Europe – it is crucial that we can share the workload of adding hundreds of thousands of aggressor soldiers to the list of those banned from entry," Taro added.

Igor Taro. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

In June 2025, ministers from seven northern European countries, including Estonia, called for the introduction of a Schengen zone visa ban for members of the Russian Armed Forces and other armed groups, who have participated in the war against Ukraine.

The issue was also discussed at subsequent meetings, including at an informal EU summit held last month in Cyprus.

To expand the circle of participants backing the initiative, Minister of the Interior Igor Taro is holding bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other EU and Schengen zone members.

It is estimated that up to 1.5 million Russian citizens have participated in Russia's war of aggression, of whom approximately 640,000 are still on the front lines.

In Russia, the number of violent crimes committed reached its highest level in 15 years in the first half of 2025 when more than 333,000 were recorded. This increase is, at least in part, believed to be a result of the return of large numbers of convicted criminals from the front lines.

 

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Elizaveta Kalugina

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Estonian family builds viral rainbow igloo for child's birthday

19:44

Merle Karusoo: War fatigue means waiting for Ukraine's defeat

19:33

Estonia bans over 1,000 more Russian soldiers from entering Schengen zone

19:10

Estonian FM in Kyiv: Only pressure and isolation of Russia can ensure lasting peace

18:30

EDF commander: Peace that preceded war in Ukraine unlikely to return

17:54

Estonia hands Russia diplomatic note over night-time border closures

17:19

17-year-old Estonian footballer signs to Saint-Étienne for over €1 million

16:54

Auvere oil shale power plant back up and running

16:20

Justice ministry: Stake in media delivery company Levira must be maintained

15:58

12 Estonian defense firms picked for €1.8 million development support

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:18

Estonia to close border crossing points at night after 'irrational' Russian behavior Updated

05.02

Wise co-founder on life in London and company's new Tallinn office

05.02

PM: Karis' latest Ukraine remarks clash with Estonia's core values Updated

03.02

Estonian authorities detain container ship suspected of smuggling

10:09

Tallinn-area icebreaking begins next week as Gulf of Finland freezes over Updated

08:52

Russian 'shadow fleet' vessel suffers explosion in Gulf of Finland

04.02

Ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa to open in coming days

04.02

€500m investment to transform Tallinn's Ülemiste into international hub

04.02

Largest battery park in continental Europe up and running in Estonia

03.02

Gallery: Tallinn freezes in one of the coldest winters for 25 years

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo