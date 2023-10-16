Previously unseen Konrad Mägi paintings on display at Tartu's ERM

Forty previously unseen or seldom seen works by artist Konrad Mägi (1878–1925) are currently on display at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) as part of a new exhibition.

Over the past several years, the Konrad Mägi Foundation has discovered and identified dozens of new works that originate from private collections in Estonia, Finland and Canada. 

These paintings shed light on new and previously unknown aspects of the artist's oeuvre, the museum said.

The exhibition "Konrad Mägi. Unseen Paintings" includes both the largest and smallest known paintings by the artist, a rare work painted on stone, entirely novel motifs or new interpretations of old motifs, as well as, for example, the only known painting from the Danish period and works returned from Australia.

Through texts and photographs, the exhibition tells the stories of the loss and discovery of Mägi's paintings.

The exhibition is carried out in cooperation between the Konrad Mägi Foundation and the ERM. The exhibition is curated by Eero Epner and designed by Mari Kurismaa, with graphic design by Mari Kaljuste.

The exhibition is open until January 7, 2024.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

