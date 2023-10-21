Minister: Allies like Canada a very good thing in current global security situation

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna at his meeting in Ottawa with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly.
Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna at his meeting in Ottawa with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Strong allies during testing times are invaluable, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) says, adding that Canada is certainly one of these.

"In the current difficult security situation, it is good to have a friend and ally like Canada, whose unwavering support to Ukraine is commendable," the minister said.

Tsahkna was in Ottawa Friday, where he met with his Canadian counterpart, Mélanie Joly, part of a North American official visit the foreign minister went on this week.

Closer bilateral cooperation and current geopolitical challenges were on the table during the two ministers' meeting;

The strength of relations between Estonia and Canada are evident in the latter's recent decision to open a full embassy in Tallinn, as well as in its broader contribution to the security and economic development in the Baltic states region, Tsahkna added.

Ensuring there are no gray areas in Europe's security architecture in the future is crucial, the minister wen ton. "We must create a new security architecture in Europe, with NATO and EU membership for Ukraine at its core," he said.

Tssahkna and Joly also shared plans for using Russia's frozen assets. "Russia has brought devastation to Ukraine and rebuilding Ukraine must be paid for by the aggressor," the Estonian foreign minister said on this.

Potential cooperation in cybersecurity and in fighting disinformation, and economic cooperation of the two countries, exemplified by the planned construction of a factory belonging to Canadian firm Neo Performance Materials in Ida-Viru County, was also under discussion.

"The magnet factory supports a region of strategic importance and gives a boost to Ida-Viru County," Tsahkna said. 

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

