Foreign minister visits Lockheed Martin factory to see HIMARS production

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) visited the Lockheed Martin factory in Camden, Arkansas on Thursday, which also produces the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers for Estonia.

"I was glad to get a first-hand look at the innovative technologies that Estonia is also benefitting from," Tsahkna said. "Arkansas will go down in history as a state that is making a huge contribution to Estonia's security."

The procurement contract signed by the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments and Lockheed Martin sets out the delivery of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to Estonia.

The transaction is made with defence assistance from the USA and the total cost of the contract is more than €200 million.

"The HIMARS system procurement fills a crucial gap in Estonia's military capability," Tsahkna said. "Moreover, with this procurement, Estonia and the United States are taking an important step towards further reinforcing transatlantic security."

Tsahkna also met with Hugh McDonald, Secretary of Commerce of Arkansas; Gretchen Conger, Chief of Staff of the Governor; and members of the state's congress.

The meetings covered innovation in the defense industry, support for Ukraine, and using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction in Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!