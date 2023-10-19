Foreign minister visits Lockheed Martin factory to see HIMARS production

News
Margus Tsahkna visited the Lockheed Martin factory in Camden, Arkansas on October 19, 2023.
Margus Tsahkna visited the Lockheed Martin factory in Camden, Arkansas on October 19, 2023. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) visited the Lockheed Martin factory in Camden, Arkansas on Thursday, which also produces the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers for Estonia.

"I was glad to get a first-hand look at the innovative technologies that Estonia is also benefitting from," Tsahkna said. "Arkansas will go down in history as a state that is making a huge contribution to Estonia's security."

The procurement contract signed by the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments and Lockheed Martin sets out the delivery of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to Estonia.

The transaction is made with defence assistance from the USA and the total cost of the contract is more than €200 million. 

"The HIMARS system procurement fills a crucial gap in Estonia's military capability," Tsahkna said. "Moreover, with this procurement, Estonia and the United States are taking an important step towards further reinforcing transatlantic security."

Tsahkna also met with Hugh McDonald, Secretary of Commerce of Arkansas; Gretchen Conger, Chief of Staff of the Governor; and members of the state's congress.

The meetings covered innovation in the defense industry, support for Ukraine, and using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction in Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:58

EKI wants to assess Estonian language reputation for €30,000

16:26

Foreign minister visits Lockheed Martin factory to see HIMARS production

15:54

Estonia sends third police team to monitor Latvian-Belarusian border

15:50

Minister on new plant: Will €350 million investment go to a scrap heap?

15:23

Agreement signed to build 4th Estonian-Latvian electricity interconnection

14:36

MP to Turkish FM: Baltic collective defense not complete without Sweden

14:06

Kaja Kallas: Viktor Orban's Putin handshake 'very, very unpleasant'

13:33

Estonian Navy vessels take part in Baltic Sea JEF exercise

13:32

Median salary of Estonian doctors increased to €3,780

13:10

Construction work to temporarily impact traffic on Tallinn's Pärnu maantee

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.10

Cable between Sweden, Estonia damaged around same time as Balticconnector Updated

18.10

2nd Infantry Brigade hopes to take new armored vehicles to Spring Storm next year

17.10

Chinese vessel even nearer to Balticconnector pipeline at time of leak

18.10

Estonian-developed ESTCube-2 satellite missing, feared destroyed

18.10

Tallinn's Jõe and Pronksi streets to reopen for traffic on Friday

10:07

New Elron trains to bring several changes for passengers from 2025

18.10

Sleet, snow forecast on Thursday, slippery road warning issued

18.10

Dealers report uptick in Tesla sales in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: